Montag, 21.11.2022
Aktie der Woche: Ad-hoc-Meldung löst neue Rallye aus
WKN: A2PA4R ISIN: GB00BHJYC057 Ticker-Symbol: IC1H 
Tradegate
16.11.22
10:49 Uhr
54,00 Euro
-1,00
-1,82 %
Branche
Hotels/Tourismus
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
ACCESSWIRE
21.11.2022 | 08:08
119 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC Announces Transaction in Own Shares - Nov 21

Purchase of own shares

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / November 21, 2022 / InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG)(LSE:IHG)

The Company announces that on 18 November 2022 it purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of 20340/399 pence each through Goldman Sachs International ("GSI") on the London Stock Exchange in accordance with the authority granted by shareholders at the Company's Annual General Meeting on 6 May 2022 (the "Purchase"). The Purchase was effected pursuant to instructions issued by the Company on 09 August 2022, as announced on 09 August 2022.

Date of purchase:18 November 2022
Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased:19,947
Lowest price paid per share:£ 46.5500
Highest price paid per share:£ 47.5100
Average price paid per share:£ 47.2185

The Company intends to cancel the purchased shares.

Following the above transaction, the Company has 175,467,008 ordinary shares in issue (excluding 8,156,782 held in treasury).

A full breakdown of the individual purchases by GSI is included below.

Enquiries to:

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC:

Investor Relations: Stuart Ford (+44 (0)7823 828 739); Aleksandar Milenkovic (+44 (0)7469 905 720);

Joe Simpson (+44 (0)7976 862 072)

Media Relations: Amy Shields (+44 (0)7881 035 550); Dan Winter (+44 (0)7423 793 352)

Schedule of Purchases

Shares purchased: 19,947 (ISIN: GB00BHJYC057)

Date of purchases: 18 November 2022

Investment firm: GSI

Aggregated information

London Stock Exchange

Cboe BXE

Cboe CXE

Turquoise

Number of ordinary shares purchased

19,947

Highest price paid (per ordinary share)

£ 47.5100

Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)

£ 46.5500

Volume weighted average price paid(per ordinary share)

£ 47.2185

Click on, or paste the following link into your web browser, to view full announcement:

http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/9771G_1-2022-11-18.pdf

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: InterContinental Hotels Group PLC

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/727267/InterContinental-Hotels-Group-PLC-Announces-Transaction-in-Own-Shares-Nov-21

© 2022 ACCESSWIRE
