Aquis Stock Exchange: Update to Application for Admission Announcement - One Health Group PLC

DJ Aquis Stock Exchange: Update to Application for Admission Announcement

ANNOUNCEMENT OF APPLICATION FOR ADMISSION TO THE AQSE GROWTH MARKET APPLICANT NAME: One Health Group PLC APPLICANT REGISTERED OFFICE, PRINCIPAL PLACE OF BUSINESS (IF DIFFERENT) AND TELEPHONE NUMBER: Registered Office & Principal place of business: 131 Psalter Lane Sheffield South Yorkshire S11 8UX Tel: 0114 250 5510 DIRECTORS AND PROPOSED DIRECTORS (IF APPLICABLE): Derek Richard Bickerstaff (Non-Executive Chairperson) Adam Rawlinson Binns (Chief Executive Officer) Jessica Clare Sellars (Director of Operations and Service Development) Shantanu Arvind Shahane (Medical Director) Helen Pitcher OBE (Non-Executive Director) Anthony Nicholas ("Nick") Parker (Non-Executive Director) Zachary William ("Zak") McMurray (Non-Executive Director) There are no Proposed Directors APPLICANT SECTOR: Healthcare DESCRIPTION OF THE APPLICANT AND ITS ACTIVITIES: One Health Group PLC ("One Health") provides medical services, in the form of elective surgical care, to support the NHS in the management of patients, through a growing network of community-based outreach clinics and independent hospitals. One Health was incorporated in 2001 and its existing business was established in 2004 by Derek Bickerstaff, a practising consultant surgeon, in response to Government legislation, specifically the Patient Choice initiative. One Health has Any Qualified Provider (AQP) status and provides quality elective care to increasing numbers of NHS patients, through an extensive network of supply partners, which is a proven method for managing and reducing NHS waiting lists. One Health forms a fundamental part of the local supply chain to several NHS commissioners, across the North of England. One Health is a cash generative and profitable company, with an adjusted EBITDA for the year ended 31 March 2022 of GBP1.2 million, on revenue of GBP17.5 million. Since 2012, One Health has paid out over GBP1.6 million in dividends. NAME OF AQSE CORPORATE ADVISER: Oberon Investments Limited (Trading as Oberon Capital) NUMBER, CLASS AND PAR VALUE OF SECURITIES TO BE ADMITTED: 10,033,333 Ordinary Shares of 0.5 pence each SECURITIES IN PUBLIC HANDS AS A PERCENTAGE OF THE TOTAL NUMBER OF SECURITIES IN ISSUE (excluding securities held in treasury): 26.8% SHAREHOLDERS HOLDING MORE THAN FIVE PER CENT OF THE APPLICANT'S SHARE CAPITAL OR VOTING RIGHTS PRE- AND POST-ADMISSION: Name Percentage ownership pre-admission Percentage ownership post-admission Derek Bickerstaff 60.00% 59.80% One Health Group Trustees LLP ^(1) 19.96% 9.89% ^(1) Adam Binns, Derek Bickerstaff and One Health Group plc are the Members of the One Health Group Trustees LLP TIMETABLE FOR ANY OFFER OF TRANSFERABLE SECURITIES TO THE PUBLIC: n/a THE EXPECTED ADMISSION DATE: 24 November 2022 WEBSITE ADDRESS WHERE INVESTOR INFORMATION WILL BE AVAILABLE FOR INSPECTION: www.onehealth.co.uk/investors

