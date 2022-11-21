Uponor Corporation: Profit warning: Uponor withdraws its guidance for 2022 following the cyber attack

Uponor Corporation, Stock Exchange Release, 21 November 2022 at 09:00 am EET

Profit warning: Uponor withdraws its guidance for 2022 following the cyber attack

As Uponor announced in its press release on 18 November 2022, the company's operations are still affected by the ransomware attack that occurred on 5 November. After the attack, the company took immediate actions to investigate and remediate the situation. One of these actions was to shut down all systems and production as a precautionary measure. After one week of production shutdown, operating levels have started to recover, and customer deliveries have restarted in all divisions during the past week. Uponor's current focus lies on accelerating operational performance back to the operating levels before the attack while protecting the company's systems.

As the attack happened close to the end of the year, the ability to cover lost sales during 2022 remains uncertain. Therefore, Uponor is withdrawing its guidance for 2022 until there is better visibility on operational ramp up and sales coverage.

Previous guidance (as stated in the Q3 2022 interim report on 4 November 2022):

Excluding the impacts of currencies, Uponor expects its net sales and comparable operating profit to increase from 2021. (Increase indicates a growth of 2.5% or more.)

Uponor will publish a new guidance for 2022 once there is more precise visibility on the expected impact of the attack on Uponor's Q4 2022 development.

Uponor considers the ransomware attack and the data breach serious criminal acts. The company has reported the incident to the police and the data protection authorities. As the case is under police investigation, Uponor does not comment on the matter any further.

