Montag, 21.11.2022
Aktie der Woche: Ad-hoc-Meldung löst neue Rallye aus
21.11.2022 | 09:29
Norsk Hydro: Fixed income investor meetings and contemplated sustainability-linked bond issuance

Norsk Hydro ASA, rated BBB (stable) by S&P and Baa3 (stable) by Moody's, has mandated Danske Bank, Nordea and SEB as Joint Bookrunners to arrange fixed income investor meetings on November 22, 2022.

One or more NOK denominated senior unsecured fixed and/or floating rate sustainability-linked bond issues with a tenor of 5-6 years and an expected benchmark size in total may follow, subject to market conditions.

The proceeds from the contemplated sustainability-linked bond issuance will be used for general corporate purposes.

For further information, please contact:

Line Haugetraa
Head of Investor Relations
+47 41406376
Line.haugetraa@hydro.com


