AMUNDI INDEX MSCI NORTH AMERICA ESG Broad CTB UCITS ETF DR (C) (NRAM) AMUNDI INDEX MSCI NORTH AMERICA ESG Broad CTB UCITS ETF DR (C): Net Asset Value(s) 21-Nov-2022 / 09:15 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: AMUNDI INDEX MSCI NORTH AMERICA ESG Broad CTB UCITS ETF DR (C)

DEALING DATE: 18/11/2022

NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 102.2524

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 4769139

CODE: NRAM

ISIN: LU1437016543 Category Code: NAV TIDM: NRAM Sequence No.: 202002 EQS News ID: 1492017 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

