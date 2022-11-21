DJ AMUNDI ETF JPX-NIKKEI 400 UCITS ETF - DAILY HEDGED USD: Net Asset Value(s)

AMUNDI ETF JPX-NIKKEI 400 UCITS ETF - DAILY HEDGED USD (JPHU) AMUNDI ETF JPX-NIKKEI 400 UCITS ETF - DAILY HEDGED USD: Net Asset Value(s) 21-Nov-2022 / 09:15 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: AMUNDI ETF JPX-NIKKEI 400 UCITS ETF - DAILY HEDGED USD

DEALING DATE: 18/11/2022

NAV PER SHARE: USD: 215.7499

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 171889

CODE: JPHU

ISIN: LU1681039217 Category Code: NAV TIDM: JPHU Sequence No.: 202019 EQS News ID: 1492051 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

November 21, 2022 03:15 ET (08:15 GMT)