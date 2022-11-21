Ellipses Pharma Limited ("Ellipses"), a global drug development company focused on accelerating the development of new oncology treatments, is delighted to announce that it will be presenting clinical updates covering two of its assets at the San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium (SABCS), taking place between 6 10 December 2022 in San Antonio, Texas, and at the 64th American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting and Exposition, from 10 13 December 2022 in New Orleans, Louisiana.

At SABCS, a 'Trial in Progress' poster that details the design of a Phase 1 2 trial of vosilasarm (EP0062) will be presented. EP0062 is a selective androgen receptor modulator currently under development for the treatment of AR+/HER-/ER+ advanced breast cancer.

At ASH, Ellipses' preliminary results of the dose escalation part of the Phase 1 2a first-in-human study of EP0042 in patients with acute myeloid leukaemia (AML) will be presented. EP0042 is a dual FLT3 and aurora kinase inhibitor. The trial is investigating the use of EP0042 as both a monotherapy and in combination with existing therapies.

Dr Rajan Jethwa, CEO of Ellipses Pharma, said:

"Ellipses is committed to developing novel cancer treatments at pace and getting them to patients. Presenting the design of Ellipses' first trial of EP0062, and the preliminary findings of the EP0042 trial at two of the world's leading oncology conferences is a significant step closer to delivering on that goal. We are proud of the work our dedicated team has delivered to make these trials happen and bring such potentially exciting data to light."

Professor Sir Christopher Evans, Chairman of Ellipses Pharma, said:

"The presentation of these two posters is testament to the potential of the promising assets in Ellipses' pipeline and demonstrates the progress we have made towards our goal of accelerating the development of much-needed cancer treatments."

SABCS: vosilasarm EP0062 Title A phase 1/2 study to evaluate the safety and efficacy of EP0062, an oral Selective Androgen Receptor Modulator (SARM), for the treatment of AR+/HER2-/ER+ advanced breast cancer Author(s) Elgene Lim, Hendrik-Tobias Arkenau, Sue Brook, Geoff Fisher, Andrew Mazur, Carlo Palmieri Abstract number code OT1-02-02 Date and time Tuesday December 6, 2022; 5:00 PM 6:15 PM Session name category Trial in Progress Session Location Henry B. González Convention, San Antonio, Texas ASH: EP0042 Title EP0042, a dual FLT3 and aurora kinase inhibitor: preliminary results of an ongoing phase 1/2a First in Human (FIH) study in patients with relapsed/refractory acute myeloid leukaemia (AML) Presenter David Taussig Abstract number code 2768 Date and time Sunday, December 11, 2022; 6:00 PM 8:00 PM Session name category 616. Acute Myeloid Leukaemias: Investigational Therapies, Excluding Transplantation and Cellular Immunotherapies: Poster II Location Ernest N. Morial Convention Center, New Orleans, Louisiana

About Ellipses Pharma Limited

Ellipses Pharma is a global drug development company based in London, focused on accelerating the development of cancer medicines and treatments through an innovative drug development model that combines unbiased vetting to de-risk initial asset selection with an uninterrupted funding flow to minimize the time it takes to advance lead products through clinical trials and reach patients.

