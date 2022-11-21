Korea Energy Agency holds the 2022 Online Export Counseling Session for New Renewable Energy

SEOUL, South Korea, Nov. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Korea Energy Agency, the policy implementing agency under the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy, said it holds an export counseling session.

The 2022 Online Export Counseling Session for New Renewable Energy is held by Korea Energy Agency under supervision by Korea New Renewable Energy Association. It will take place online for two days from November 23 to 24. It will be attended by 30 global buyers from ten countries, including Southeast Asia, Japan, Taiwan, India and Eastern European nations and 12 competitive companies in Korea's new renewable energy industry. Business opportunities will be sought through the online business counseling.

Global business director Sung-Hoon Kim of Korea Energy Agency said, "Hopefully, this online export counseling will be of practical assistance for prominent Korean companies in new renewable energy that are struggling with opening a new market and advancing into overseas markets," adding " We hope this session can provide an opportunity to exchange information on products and technologies one another and find a good business partner".

Meanwhile, Korea Energy Agency is taking efforts for overseas expansion of companies in the new renewable energy industry and opening a new market for export of domestic companies. The agency attends a number of foreign fairs in Germany, Japan and America every year by organizing a Korea pavilion consisting of domestic companies.

