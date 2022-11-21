The Turkish government has published long-awaited rules for energy storage in its official journal. Local solar association Günder said the first projects will be approved in the middle of 2023.The Turkish government has introduced new rules for energy storage. The new rules will allow storage facilities to operate in combination with unlicensed power plants. Such plants will be allowed to increase their wind or solar capacity up to the installed power of the storage facility. "These capacity increases will be counted within the scope of the renewable energy resources support mechanism (YEKDEM) ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...