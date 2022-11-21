After almost four years of delays the solar-wind hybrid 60 MW Kennedy Energy Park in the Australian state of Queensland is inching towards full operation after project developer Windlab confirms the final stage of testing and commissioning of the Australian-first hybrid project is underway.From pv magazine Australia Australian renewables developer Windlab is confident the $106 million Kennedy Energy Park (KEP), which combines 43 MW of wind, 15 MW of solar, and a 2 MW/4 MWh battery, will commence full commercial operations in early 2023 with the project currently progressing through the final testing ...

