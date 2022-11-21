

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - German stocks edged lower on Monday as investors assessed the outlook for inflation, interest rates and economic growth.



In economic releases, German producer price inflation eased more-than-expected in October to reach its lowest level in four months, data from Destatis showed.



Producer prices climbed 34.5 percent year-over-year in October, slower than the 45.8 percent surge in September. That was also well below the 41.5 percent rise expected by economists.



On a monthly basis, producer prices decreased 4.2 percent in October, reversing a 2.3 percent rise in September.



The benchmark DAX dipped 51 points, or 0.4 percent, to 14,380 after rising 1.2 percent on Friday.



Commerzbank gained 0.7 percent. The lender said on Saturday that former Bundesbank president Jens Weidmann would replace Helmut Gottschalk next year as head of its supervisory board.



