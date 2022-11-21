An important news takes place in the STAR segment of Borsa Italiana: today, 21 November 2022 at 9 a.m., the bell that rings to start the stock market trading welcomes the first day of listing of REVO Insurance, an innovative insurance company founded by a team of experienced promoters in the financial sector led by Alberto Minali. REVO Insurance, born from a business combination closed with the merger by incorporation of REVO S.p.A. (the special purpose vehicle) in Elba Assicurazioni S.p.A. (the target company), is the first Italian insurance player focused on Specialty Lines and parametric risks for SMEs, the true backbone of the Italian economic system. On the occasion of the listing ceremony held today at Palazzo Mezzanotte, Antonia Boccadoro and Alberto Minali, President and CEO of REVO respectively, after thanking the investors, outlined the distinctive features of the project and reaffirmed the ambition of the new company to become a leader in the reference market by 2025, thanks to an innovative entrepreneurial formula and the quality of its human, technological and distribution capital.

REVO SPA-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de