CEO Damien Hancox describes hire as key milestone in accelerating sales programme for Company's novel Spectricept product line

SpectrumX, a UK-based healthcare and pharmaceutical company, today announces the appointment of Sheena Powell as regional account manager, UK South West, to its growing sales team. The move comes as CEO Damien Hancox and the SpectrumX team brings its novel Spectricept product line of high-level, skin-safe disinfectants to market and the Company's plans to expand business further into the UK, Ireland, and Europe.

Powell has been brought on board to drive commercial activity and generate growth in the UK's South West, a market region spanning from the West Midlands down into Dorset, Cornwall, and Hampshire, and also includes South Wales. She is responsible for leading go-to-market and sales strategies in the region, driving product awareness, creating new business opportunities and providing greater support for UK clients.

Powell brings a wealth of experience in the healthcare sector to her new role. She holds a master's degree in infection control from University of the Highlands and Islands, Scotland. She has held progressively senior roles in marketing and sales roles for healthcare and medical supplies companies. Most recently, she was national sales manager for Innovation Rehab, a leading UK manufacturer of orthopaedic and podiatry appliances, and southern regional sales manager for Frontier Medical Group, a leading UK manufacturer and supplier of infection prevention and control products. She also practiced as a registered general nurse at Guy's and St Thomas' NHS Hospital Foundation Trust in London, which gives her deep knowledge of infection prevention measures and experience in the healthcare facilities setting.

Spectricept products, currently consisting of an alcohol-free hand sanitiser and a body wash, are pH-neutral, high-level disinfectants. The active ingredient is the Company's patent-pending, stabilised form of hypochlorous acid (HOCl), which lab tests indicate is 99.99% effective against bacteria, viruses, fungi, and yeasts on skin.

Damien Hancox said:"This hire comes at a crucial time for us, as we are excited to accelerate our sales programme across the UK for our Spectricept product line. We truly believe we have a game-changer in infection prevention utilising our novel formulation of HOCl, and Sheena will be a key part of the team bringing this to the UK market."

Greg Whelan, director of sales at SpectrumX, said: "Sheena's 25-plus years of industry experience showcase how deeply embedded she is in the infection prevention community. Her knowledge and understanding of this sector will be an invaluable addition to the SpectrumX team and for our clients. We look forward to her contribution to our continued growth."

Sheena Powell said: "I'm thrilled to join SpectrumX at such a key stage in their business development and showcase the benefits of Spectricept within healthcare settings in the UK. The vision at SpectrumX of aiming to help infection prevention and control clinicians meet some of their current challenges is one to which I am also very committed. I am excited to develop the business and its propositions for the good of customers and patients across the South West."

