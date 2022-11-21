DJ Lyxor MSCI EMU Small Cap (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s)
Lyxor MSCI EMU Small Cap (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist (MMS LN) Lyxor MSCI EMU Small Cap (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 21-Nov-2022 / 10:19 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Net Asset Value(s)
FUND: Lyxor MSCI EMU Small Cap (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist
DEALING DATE: 18-Nov-2022
NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 308.165
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 654240
CODE: MMS LN
ISIN: LU1598689153
