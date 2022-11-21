DJ Lyxor MSCI Japan ESG Leaders Extra (DR) UCITS ETF - Daily Hedged to GBP - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor MSCI Japan ESG Leaders Extra (DR) UCITS ETF - Daily Hedged to GBP - Acc

DEALING DATE: 17-Nov-2022

NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 146.8771

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 67096

CODE: USDJPXX LN

ISIN: OL1646359619

