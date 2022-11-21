Online On-demand Home Services Market Worth $14.7 Billion by 2030: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global online on-demand home services market size is expected to reach USD 14.7 billion by 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 16.7% from 2022 to 2030. The rising number of advertising and marketing campaigns is a critical online on-demand home services market trend that will contribute to the market growth. Presently, vendors in the global online on-demand home services market are launching advertisement campaigns through different platforms to generate customer awareness and retain a solid customer base. North America is expected to offer tremendous growth opportunities for the online on-demand home services market owing to the easier accessibility of products and services and quick payment options.





Key Industry Insights & Findings from the report:

The worldwide requirement for these types of facilities is rising owing to the ease of accessibility and convenience provided by these facilities.

The increasing usage of smartphones and their increasing demand and applications has also played a significant part in enhancing the demand for this market. It is expected that the rising demand for more comfortable accessibility of products is possible to pave the way for more opportunities in the near future.

The demand for healthcare on-demand will increase in recent years. Healthcare apps enable people to hire on-demand fitness and yoga trainer who can provide them with fitness and yoga training in person.

The mobile segment is expected to hold the largest market share and expand at a CAGR of 17.1% from 2022 to 2030.

The health and wellness segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR over the forecast period.

The industry has remarkably evolved across the U.S. and Europe owing to the easy accessibility of products and services and quick payment options, which have been crucial factors affecting the market positively.

Read 120-page market research report, "Online On-demand Home Services Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Platform (Web, Mobile), By Type (Home Cleaning, Repairs & Maintenance, Health & Wellness), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2022 - 2030", published by Grand View Research.

Online On-demand Home Services Market Growth & Trends

The rising number of advertising and marketing campaigns is a trend that will contribute to the market growth for online on-demand home services. Presently, vendors in the global market are launching advertisement campaigns through different platforms to generate customer awareness and retain a solid customer base. They have started using multiple strategic marketing tools to gain customers' attention.

The recent outbreak of COVID-19 had an immense effect on the online on-demand home services market. Even though the epidemic damaged the world economy, demand for cloud computing increased due to the pandemic. As a result, significant players took full benefit of the crisis to create ways to reform their business models. There was the rapid growth of the e-commerce platform, which essentially aided the boost in market growth. Further, during the pandemic, a large population was inclined towards digitalization and essentially adopted smartphones, which resulted in high internet penetration. Thus, the market witnessed a heightening requirement even during the pandemic. Hence, the increased demand during the lockdown restrictions has primarily helped the market gain traction.

In August 2022, Amazon planned to add mental health support to its primary-care service. Amazon Care, Amazon's primary-care service, intended to add behavioral health aid to its growing list of medical partners and offerings with Ginger, a mental health care provider. This facility will deliver Amazon Care users on-demand access to mental health professionals, like licensed psychiatrists or therapists. The move would observe the latest expansion of Amazon's nascent primary-care business, which shows on-demand virtual care with the help of an app, uniting people with physicians for immediate care services.

Online On-demand Home Services Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global online on-demand home services market based on platform, type, and region

Online On-demand Home Services Market - Platform Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2030)

Web

Mobile

Online On-demand Home Services Market - Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2030)

Home Cleaning

Garden and Lawn Mowing



Maids



Laundry



Car Wash



Pest Control



Others

Repairs and Maintenance

Plumbing



Electrical



Carpentry



Laptop Repair



Mobile Repair



Others

Health and Wellness

Beauty/Salon Services



Fitness Coach



Physiotherapy



Others

Others

Babysitting



Pet Care



Packing and Moving



Others

Online On-demand Home Services Market - Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2030)

North America

U.S.



Canada

Europe

Germany



U.K.



France



Italy



Spain

Asia Pacific

China



India



Japan



South Korea

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico

Middle East & Africa

List of Key Players in Online On-demand Home Services Market

Amazon.com, Inc.

Angi Inc.

Handy

Helpling

HomeAdvisor

HouseJoy

Task Easy

TaskRabbit

Thumbtack

Urban Company

