Cantargia AB: Cantargia: Nomination Committee appointed ahead of 2023 Annual General Meeting

LUND, Sweden, Nov. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cantargia AB (publ) hereby provides notification that the Nomination Committee has been appointed ahead of the 2023 Annual General Meeting, and consists of, Jan Särlvik (Fjärde AP-fonden), Mikael Wiberg (Alecta Pensionsförsäkring, Ömsesidigt), Mats Larsson (Första AP-fonden) and Magnus Persson (Chairman of the Board). The Nomination Committee has been appointed in accordance with the guidelines established at the 2022 Annual General Meeting.

As of 30 September 2022, the Nomination Committee represents a total of 22,5 per cent of shares in Cantargia. The Nomination Committee is responsible for fulfilling those tasks assigned to the Nomination Committee in accordance with the Swedish Code of Corporate Governance.

For further information, please contact

Göran Forsberg, CEO

Telephone: +46 (0)46-275 62 60

E-mail: goran.forsberg@cantargia.com

About Cantargia

Cantargia AB (publ), reg. no. 556791-6019, is a biotechnology company that develops antibody-based treatments for life-threatening diseases and has established a platform based on the protein IL1RAP, involved in a number of cancer forms and inflammatory diseases. The main project, the antibody nadunolimab, is being studied clinically in combination with chemotherapy or immune therapy with a primary focus on non-small cell lung cancer and pancreatic cancer. Positive interim data from the combination with chemotherapy indicate stronger efficacy than would be expected from chemotherapy alone. Cantargia's second project, the antibody CAN10, addresses treatment of serious autoimmune/inflammatory diseases, with initial focus on systemic sclerosis and myocarditis.

Cantargia is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (ticker: CANTA). More information about Cantargia is available at www.cantargia.com.

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/7470/3669989/1683129.pdf

Nomination Committee appointed PR Eng 221121 Final

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/cantargia-nomination-committee-appointed-ahead-of-2023-annual-general-meeting-301683702.html

