Montag, 21.11.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 684 internationalen Medien
PR Newswire
21.11.2022 | 12:10
65 Leser
CGTN: Peng Liyuan: Music connects people of China and Thailand, deepens friendship

BEIJING, Nov. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Chinese and Thai people, though speaking different languages, can communicate with each other through music, as music knows no borders, said Peng Liyuan, wife of Chinese President Xi Jinping.