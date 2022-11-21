

SEATTLE (dpa-AFX) - Amazon has unveiled various deals with deep discounts on offer during its Cyber Monday weekend event.



From Saturday, November 26, through Monday, November 28, offers are available across top categories and on popular brands, like Anastasia Beverly Hills, Peloton, Segway, and Bose.



Surprise deals will drop in every 30 minutes during select periods of the three-day Cyber Monday weekend event.



Customers can also save much with flexible payment options, deals on gift cards, and cashback rewards.



During the event, customers can save up to 70 percent on select Alexa-enabled devices including Echo and Fire TV; up to 60 percent on select Ring and Blink home security devices and accessory bundles; up to 55 percent on vVardis, and up to 50 percent on select products from other premium beauty brands.



Select Gap apparel and accessories, as well as DASH air fryers and meat thermometers can get for up to 50 percent savings. BLACK+DECKER tools will be available for up to 45 percent cut.



Deep discounts are also available for select apparel from Amazon Essentials and Simple Joys by Carter's; Mr. Coffee coffeemakers; select eero mesh Wi-Fi systems; and select headphones, earbuds, and speakers from Bose, Sony, and JBL, along with others.



Customers can shop amazing deals, including the Deal of the Day, before Amazon's Black Friday and Cyber Monday shopping events begin, with new deals launching daily.



These include offers on Peppa Pig, CoComelon, and Melissa & Doug toys; Calvin Klein apparel; SodaStream soda makers and bundles; adidas footwear, apparel and accessories; and Oakley and Costa sunglasses and eyeglasses, among others.



Deals are also available on exclusive collections from customers' favorite influencers and experts who handpicked their favorite items for the season. The are social creator Remi Bader, digital creator and artist Dixie D'Amelio, actress and producer Storm Reid, and digital content creator and gamer Vinnie Hacker.



Thousands of deals are available on products from small businesses in Amazon's store, including emerging brands, and Amazon Handmade. The Small Business Gift Guide features selections like Not-So-Boring Stocking Stuffers, Treat Yourself, Under $50, and gift picks from celebrities like Ayesha Curry, Oprah Winfrey, and Kristin Cavallari.



There are flexible payment options and cashback rewards. From November 22-30, both Prime and non-Prime members can get a $100 Amazon.com Gift Card instantly upon approval for the Amazon Store Card.



From November 22-28, Prime members get a $200 Amazon Gift Card instantly upon approval for the Amazon Prime Rewards Visa Card.



