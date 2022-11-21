Anzeige
Montag, 21.11.2022
Aktie der Woche: Ad-hoc-Meldung löst neue Rallye aus
WKN: A0M4X2 ISIN: CNE100000353 Ticker-Symbol: GKE 
Frankfurt
21.11.22
08:55 Uhr
0,962 Euro
+0,013
+1,37 %
Branche
Konsumgüter
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
HISENSE HOME APPLIANCES GROUP CO LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
HISENSE HOME APPLIANCES GROUP CO LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,9921,02614:23
1,0021,02614:22
PR Newswire
21.11.2022 | 13:04
Hisense's Value-Based Innovation Becomes the Pivotal Driving Force to Achieve Brand Growth

QINGDAO, China, Nov. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Securing growth amid global upheavals has become a major undertaking among companies today. In recent years, Hisense, a globally-recognized appliance and electronics manufacturer, has grown into a leading force in the market, becoming the prioritized option for millions of customers. To uncover Hisense's substantial growth, a partnered feature from the Financial Times on Nov. 21st runs through the brand's endeavors in notching all-around achievements and more specifically, its innovation strategy which serves as a decisive factor in the overall brand growth.

Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.