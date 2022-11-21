US battery specialist Powin and US investment firm BlackRock have started work on a 909 MW battery energy storage system (BESS) in Australia. Construction is set to begin in 2023 and will finish by mid-2025.Powin and BlackRock have started working on what they describe as the world's most powerful battery. BlackRock-owned Akaysha Energy is now developing the 1.9 GWh Waratah Super Battery Project north of Sydney. The company was contracted to deliver a battery with a guaranteed continuous power capacity of at least 700 MW and a guaranteed useable energy storage capacity of at least 1,400 MWh. ...

