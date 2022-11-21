Freight App, Inc.: Freight Technologies, Inc. Announces Q3 2022 Revenue Growth of 38% vs. Q3 2021 and YTD Q3 2022 Revenue Growth of 32% vs. YTD Q3 2021

HOUSTON, Nov. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freight Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: FRGT) ("Fr8Tech"), a technology company developing solutions to optimize and automate the supply chain process and providing its Fr8App platform for B2B cross-border shipping in the NAFTA region, today reports third quarter 2022 revenue for the period ended Sept. 30, 2022.



Fr8Tech reported strong quarterly revenue of $7.7 million for Q3 2022, which is an increase of 38% from $5.6 million in Q3 2021, and the company reported $21.5 million in YTD Q3 revenue, which is an increase of 32% from $16.3 million for YTD Q3 2021. Management adjusted full-year 2022 revenue guidance to $29-30 million, up nearly 35-40% from Fr8App's 2021 full-year revenue of $21.5 million.

Javier Selgas, CEO of Fr8Tech, said, "Third quarter 2022 revenue increased 38% on a year-ago quarter basis and 32% on a year-over-year basis. The growth reflects greater traction in each of our dedicated capacity product Fr8Fleet, and a strong performance from our cross-border group. It is also the first quarter in which we stopped servicing our legacy broker accounts, consistent with our strategy of pursuing key relationship accounts on the shipper end."

"Fr8App continues to offer many advantages, including improved operational efficiencies, additional security benefits and the possibility of end-to-end paperless shipping, that benefit both shipper and carrier customers. Our strategy of pursuing businesses complementary to our cross-border business for key relationship accounts is also showing positive results. Some of our key accounts in Fr8Fleet are actively pursuing cross-border opportunities with us in addition to expanding their Fr8Fleet requests from the company," concluded Selgas.

Freight Technologies (Nasdaq: FRGT) ("Fr8Tech") is a technology company developing solutions to optimize and automate the supply chain process. Its wholly owned subsidiary, Freight App, Inc. ("Fr8App"), is a B2B cross-border shipping marketplace in the NAFTA region powered by AI and machine learning. Focused on making shipping transparent and efficient, Fr8App provides carriers with increased growth opportunities and shippers with flexibility, visibility and simplicity for the once-complex process of international over-the-road (OTR) shipping. Fr8App uses its proprietary technology platform to connect carriers and shippers and significantly improve matching and operation efficiency via innovative technologies, such as live pricing and real-time tracking, digital freight marketplace, broker, transportation management, fleet management and committed capacity solutions. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas. For more information, please visit fr8technologies.com .

This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Freight Technologies' and Fr8App's actual results may differ from their expectations, estimates and projections and, consequently, readers should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Words such as "expect," "estimate," "project," "budget," "forecast," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "may," "will," "could," "should," "believes," "predicts," "potential," "continue" and similar expressions (or the negative versions of such words or expressions) are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, Freight Technologies' and Fr8App's expectations with respect to future performance and anticipated financial impacts of the acquisition.

These forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. Most of these factors are outside Freight Technologies' and Fr8App's control and are difficult to predict. Factors that may cause such differences include but are not limited to: (1) the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on Fr8App's business; (2) the inability to obtain or maintain the listing of Freight Technologies' ordinary shares on Nasdaq; (3) the ability to recognize the anticipated benefits of the merger, which may be affected by, among other things, competition and the ability of Fr8App to grow, manage growth profitably and retain its key employees; (4) costs related to the merger; (5) changes in applicable laws or regulations; (6) the possibility that Freight Technologies or Fr8App may be adversely affected by other economic, business and/or competitive factors; (7) risks relating to the uncertainty of the projected financial information with respect to Fr8App; (8) risks related to the organic and inorganic growth of Fr8App's business and the timing of expected business milestones; and (9) other risks and uncertainties identified, including those under "Risk Factors," to be filed in Freight Technologies' other filings with the SEC. Freight Technologies cautions that the foregoing list of factors is not exclusive. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those indicated or anticipated by such forward-looking statements. Freight Technologies and Fr8App caution readers not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Freight Technologies and Fr8App do not undertake or accept any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in their expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based.

