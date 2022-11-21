Shop Premium Outlets Adds Intermix Just in Time for Holiday Shopping

Shoppers can score 40% off already deeply discounted Intermix premium brands during the 11/21 - 11/30 online holiday shopping event

BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / November 21, 2022 / Shop Premium Outlets, a joint venture between Simon Property Group and Rue Gilt Groupe, is thrilled to announce the addition of Intermix to its extensive brand portfolio, delivering exclusive value and an unmatched digital outlet shopping experience to customers during the busy holiday shopping season.

"We know the Shop Premium Outlets customer is always hunting for exciting, special deals from premium and luxury brands," said Neel Grover, CEO, Shop Premium Outlets. "Bringing a curated assortment from Intermix ahead of the holidays is just the sort of exclusive shopping opportunity we love to bring to our shoppers."

Intermix joins Shop Premium Outlets as the latest world-class name in a family of brands offering incredible value to shoppers in a digital outlet shopping experience. Intermix seasonally delivers a unique mix of pieces from established and emerging designers from around the globe.

Beginning 11/21, Intermix brands will be available to Shop Premium Outlets customers at an additional 40% off through 11/30. Inventory varies by brand and is only available while supplies last. Shoppers can find hot deals from Intermix labels including Mother, Zimmerman, AGOLDE, Veronica Beard, and more, all from the convenience of shopping from home or on the go.

Shop Premium Outlets is offering customers even more value with incredible Black Friday savings of 60% site-wide on select brands from 11/25 - 11/27, and up to 90% off Coach, Adidas, Valentino, UGG, and more for Cyber Monday on 11/28.

