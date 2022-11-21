Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 21.11.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 684 internationalen Medien
Aktie der Woche: Ad-hoc-Meldung löst neue Rallye aus
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
21.11.2022 | 13:40
100 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Shandong Office of Hong Kong Business Daily: Laoling, China, to build a boutique city

LAOLING, China, Nov. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- This is a report from Shandong Office of Hong Kong Business Daily:

As the cold is getting stronger, people are competing to go out for leisure. It should be the "pocket park" at home. "It is close to home, very convenient, small and delicate, and very comfortable to walk around." Many citizens of Laoling City, Shandong Province, will take a walk in the pocket park downstairs when they have leisure time. Since the surrounding pocket park opened, it has become their habit to walk around every day.

In the city, you can "see the green through the window and go out to the garden". You can linger in the pavilions and corridors at the "gate of home" and watch the trees whirling silently. The urban environment is green all over your eyes, which makes many residents feel happy.

In Laoling City, more than 100 original single tone power distribution boxes have been covered with "new clothes", which has become a street scene. Well covers and wire poles have become micro landscapes, connecting the "small beauty" of street corners, the "one vertical", "four horizontal", "three areas" and "multiple nodes" night scenes, making the city scenery more recognizable, and making great efforts to draw the beauty of details in every corner, every brick, every tile, every plant, "Characteristic city" is enriched by "urban characteristics".

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/laoling-china-to-build-a-boutique-city-301683776.html

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.