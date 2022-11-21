Biotricity, Inc.: Biotricity Surpasses $10 Million in Annual Revenue Run Rate

Company Delivers Revenue Growth in 9 Out of the last 10 Consecutive Quarters

REDWOOD CITY, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 21, 2022 / Biotricity Inc. (NASDAQ:BTCY) ("Biotricity" or the "Company"), a medical diagnostic and consumer healthcare technology company, today announced it has surpassed $10 million in annual revenue run rate.

"With strong revenue growth each quarter, our scale and market reach increases every day," says Biotricity Founder and CEO, Dr. Waqaas Al-Siddiq. "I am committed to continuing to drive growth and realize our potential. Our focus remains on providing the cardiac health market with disruptive, superior digital and AI technology at competitive pricing with unrivaled support to our customers and physician partnerships."

Biotricity boasts multiple ground-breaking products including Bioflux®, Biotres, and Bioheart which won TIME's Best Inventions of 2022.

Bioflux: a high-precision, single-unit mobile cardiac telemetry (MCT) device that provides real-time monitoring and transmission of your ECG information to your doctor

Biotres: an easy to wear, rechargeable device with wireless capability, utilizing the advanced technology of the Bioflux® for more active days

Bioheart: a consumer-targeted continuous heart rhythm monitor that uses the most advanced heart technology to deliver unlimited heart data insights with three views of your heart

The record revenue run rate is Biotricity's latest achievement in a string of major milestones that include:

The Company's Bioheart personal cardiac monitor won TIME's Best Inventions of 2022

Awarded $250K NIH grant from the National Heart, Blood, and Lung Institute for AI-enabled real-time monitoring and predictive analytics for stroke due to chronic kidney failure

Surpassed 2 billion recorded and analyzed heartbeats for atrial fibrillation (A-fib)

Company has delivered revenue growth in nine out of the last ten consecutive quarters

About Biotricity:

Biotricity is reforming the healthcare market by bridging the gap in remote monitoring and chronic care management. Doctors and patients trust Biotricity's unparalleled standard for preventive & personal care, including diagnostic and post-diagnostic solutions for chronic conditions. The company develops comprehensive remote health monitoring solutions for the medical and consumer markets. To learn more, visit www.biotricity.com

