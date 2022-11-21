With financial markets once again in turmoil, Whiskey Wealth Club has bucked the trend yet again by recording exceptional results that demonstrate the demand for this alternative asset investment.

The multiple award-winning Whiskey Wealth Club has reported record results for Q2 and Q3 of 2022, building on its extraordinary growth since being founded in 2018 by Jay Bradley and Scott Sciberras. Despite huge inflation and a drop in investor confidence in the traditional financial markets, Whiskey Wealth Club has achieved turnover of just under £15,000,000 in Q2 and Q3, an increase of 148% from £5,965,279 in 2021.

While other markets have seen dramatic losses, Whiskey Wealth Club has gone from strength to strength in challenging conditions. As an alternative asset class, casked whiskey has proven popular with investors looking to put their money into a tangible commodity, with its value tied to its age, quality, scarcity and the reputation of the brand rather than the more volatile performance of the market and the whims of politicians and traders. Along with an extensive knowledge of whiskey, Whiskey Wealth Club can attribute much of its success to only dealing in casks of whiskey from award-winning and established brands with proven records, including Bladnoch, Bunnahabhain, and Boann.

This extraordinary success was on show at the recent BITA Gala evening where a bourbon cask of single malt from the multiple award-winning The Craft Irish Whiskey Co. sold at auction for an incredible £20,000. Bidders clearly recognised the future value of a cask of single malt from the company responsible for crafting a whiskey judged to be the world's Best Irish Single Malt at the World Whiskies Awards 2022, and the competition for this cask was fierce.

Award wins help bolster the value of casked whiskey another reason why Whiskey Wealth Club works exclusively with Irish whiskey and Scotch whisky brands with award-winning prowess. This auction price also demonstrates the value placed on innovatively well-crafted, premium whiskey, with casks typically enjoying annualised returns of around 8-18% based on historical data.

Whiskey Wealth Club Founder, Jay Bradley said "In the current climate we're seeing increased interest from clients looking to purchase cask whiskey as a way of spreading their risk and diversifying their portfolio. At Whiskey Wealth Club we're seeing demand for the best quality whiskeys soar and we expect this to continue even when the financial markets settle down."

CEO Founder Scott Sciberras agreed, "Despite the challenges of the last few years, Whiskey Wealth Club has surpassed all expectations and demonstrated that our groundbreaking model is increasingly attractive for investors. While financial markets across the world are in turmoil, the growing value of whiskey as it matures is seen as a more reliable asset and brings our clients confidence."

Whiskey Wealth Club offers the opportunity to purchase cask whiskey at wholesale prices, with insurance and storage included in the purchase price. After a number of years, the owner can decide on a number of exit strategies, including bottling for their own use, extending the storage period to mature the whiskey further, selling on to another investor or collector, or to an existing brand or new distillery.

This is a fast-expanding market, with Irish whiskey sales in 2021 reaching 14 million cases and the global market size projected to reach $11 billion by 2030. Equally, Scotch whisky is the single most traded spirit in the world, accounting for 75% of Scotland's entire food and drink export revenue with exports worth over £4 billion annually. Whiskey Wealth Club is in the process of opening an office in Sydney, Australia to meet the growing demand from emerging markets such as Asia, allowing it to offer the enjoyment and opportunity of cask whiskey ownership to a global audience. With a younger demographic of drinkers turning to whiskey, savvy investors have seen the long term potential in an asset that matures in both taste and value in the cask.

Whiskey Wealth Club offers investors, consumers and collectors the opportunity to buy cask whiskey at wholesale prices. The casks are then stored in a secure bonded warehouse to mature for five, ten or even fifteen years, before selling for a profit or bottling.

