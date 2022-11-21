Poland has started operating one of its first floating PV arrays on an artificial reservoir. The project features 110 bifacial modules floating on a platform supplied by Spain's Isigenere.Poland has started running a floating solar project in the port city of Gdansk. The facility is located on an artificial rainwater retention reservoir in the Pomeranian Investment Center industrial park. It is one of Poland's first floating solar projects. The installation features 110 bifacial modules from an undisclosed manufacturer, with a total capacity of 49.5 kW. It uses Isigenere's floating platform ...

