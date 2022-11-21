Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 21, 2022) - SLANG Worldwide Inc. (CNSX: SLNG) (OTCQB: SLGWF) ("SLANG" or the "Company"), a leading global cannabis consumer packaged goods (CPG) company with a diversified portfolio of popular brands, today announced details of its planned release of its third quarter 2022 financial results and conference call.

The Company expects to release its financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2022 before markets open on November 29, 2022. Management plans to host an investor conference call that same day at 10:00 am ET to discuss the results.

Timing: Tuesday, November 29th, 2022 at 10:00 am ET

Dial In: 1(888) 440-5983 (US toll-free) or 1(646) 960-0202 (international)

Conference ID: 6291438

Webcast: A live webcast can be accessed via the Company's website at www.slangww.com or https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/594492935

