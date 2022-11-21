CyberArk (NASDAQ: CYBR), the global leader in Identity Security, today announced that it will present at the following investor conferences:

UBS Global TMT Conference

New York

Monday, December 5, 2022

11:40 a.m. EST

Nasdaq Investor Conference

London, UK

Tuesday, December 6, 2022

2:00 p.m. GMT

The presentations will be webcast live, and an archive of the presentations will be available for a limited time under the "Events Presentations" section on the company's investor relations website (http://investors.cyberark.com/).

About CyberArk

CyberArk (NASDAQ: CYBR) is the global leader in Identity Security. Centered on privileged access management, CyberArk provides the most comprehensive security offering for any identity human or machine across business applications, distributed workforces, hybrid cloud workloads and throughout the DevOps lifecycle. The world's leading organizations trust CyberArk to help secure their most critical assets. To learn more about CyberArk, visit https://www.cyberark.com, read the CyberArk blogs or follow on Twitter via @CyberArk, LinkedIn or Facebook.

Contacts:

Investor Relations:

Erica Smith

CyberArk

617-558-2132

ir@cyberark.com



Media:

Liz Campbell

CyberArk

617-558-2191

press@cyberark.com