VikingClouda leading provider of cyber security and compliance solutions, today announces the appointment of its new President.

Dallas-based Ben Peters joined VikingCloud on 1 November from VPay Inc, where he was Chief Operating Officer. Prior to VPay, Peters held executive positions at FleetOne Holdings and IOD Inc. where he was instrumental in the success of both businesses.

Commenting on the announcement, Ben said: "I'm delighted to be working with Robert McCullen and the rest of the VikingCloud team on the next part of the company's exciting journey. The team has already made impressive strides in building a scalable corporate infrastructure, robust systems, streamlined processes and a unified technology platform. These form a great basis from which to accelerate the growth of the business and I look forward to enhancing those efforts so VikingCloud can strengthen its leadership position in the industry."

Commenting on the appointment, Bob McCullen, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of VikingCloud, said: "VikingCloud is at a pivotal moment in its journey, having enjoyed significant growth over the past 2 years. Ben's broad management experience and payments background will bring invaluable expertise and help us as we continue to establish VikingCloud as the best in class for ensuring the security of millions of businesses across the globe."

The new appointment comes as the business solidifies its position as a market leader in cybersecurity and compliance solutions following a series of strategic acquisitions.

This expansion is helping VikingCloud deliver enhanced solutions to clients of all sizes throughout 2022 and beyond.

About VikingCloud

VikingCloud provides end-to-end security and compliance solutions to businesses around the world, offering the latest in cloud-based solutions to secure networks and maintain compliance. Almost 5 million businesses use VikingCloud's award-winning platform, and the company maintains partnerships with many of the world's leading acquirers and payment service providers. VikingCloud also works with the world's largest brands helping them proactively mitigate evolving cyber threats and business risk. VikingCloud's Asgard Platform processes billions of security events daily, providing real-time intelligence access to an organization's cyber risk landscape. Headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, with operations in the United States, Australia, Brazil, Canada, Germany, India, Mexico, Philippines, Poland, South Africa, and the United Kingdom, VikingCloud has clients in more than 70 countries and a global team of more than 1,000.

