Finsbury Growth & Income Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
London, November 21
FINSBURY GROWTH & INCOME TRUST PLC
NET ASSET VALUE
The estimated un-audited net asset value per share, calculated in accordance with the guidelines of the Association of Investment Companies, for Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC at the close of business on 18 November 2022 was 889.65p (cum income).
For and on behalf of the Board
Frostrow Capital LLP
Secretary
21 November 2022
