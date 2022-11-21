NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Adjustment to Collateral Management Service fee schedule

Changes to account fees, collateral callback fees, subscription fee and CMS Web license fee. Effective January 1st, 2023, Nasdaq Clearing will make changes according to the table below. Fee Type Fee Detail Fee Excluding VAT as of VAT January 1st, 2023 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Safekeeping Fee Safekeeping Fee 40 EUR/Month/Custody X Account -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- CSD/ICSD Segregation Fee CSD/ICSD Segregation 200 EUR/Month/Account X -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- CSD/ICSD Segregation in 200 EUR/Month/Account X beneficial owner account -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Collateral Fee Securities No change, current fee Nasdaq Derivatives is available on Markets website -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Security Collateral Fee Securities No change, current fee Nasdaq Commodities is available on Market website -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Corporate Action Voluntary Corporate No change, current fee X Action is available on website -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Securities Transaction Deposit Free Fee -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Call Back 30 EUR/Transaction -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Cash Transaction Fee Deposit Free -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Call Back 30 EUR/Transaction -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Premium Subscription Fee Daily statements: 60 EUR/Month/Custody X Account -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- MT535 Statement of Holdings -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- MT536 Statement of Transactions -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- MT940 Customer Statement -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Message -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- CMS Web License Fee 60 EUR/Month/User X -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- The fee list will be updated on the collateral management fee list webpage. Adjustment to Nasdaq Deposit Rate (NDR) for margin cash collateral contributions in EUR Effective January 1st, 2023, Nasdaq Clearing will change the spread in the NDR from 17bp to 20bp. The new NDR rate for margin cash collateral in EUR will be €STR -20 bp. There will be no change to spread for Default Fund cash contributions in EUR. Current rates can be found on the NASDAQ CMS Web. For further information, please contact: Clearing & Collateral Management team Email: Clearing@nasdaq.com Phone +46 8 405 6880