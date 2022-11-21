Anzeige
Montag, 21.11.2022
GlobeNewswire
21.11.2022 | 14:17
NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Adjustment to Collateral Management Service fee schedule

Changes to account fees, collateral callback fees, subscription fee and CMS Web
license fee. 

Effective January 1st, 2023, Nasdaq Clearing will make changes according to the
table below. 

Fee Type         Fee Detail        Fee Excluding VAT as of VAT
                          January 1st, 2023      
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Safekeeping Fee      Safekeeping Fee      40 EUR/Month/Custody   X 
                           Account          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
CSD/ICSD Segregation Fee CSD/ICSD Segregation   200 EUR/Month/Account  X 
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
             CSD/ICSD Segregation in  200 EUR/Month/Account  X 
              beneficial owner                   
              account                       
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Security Collateral Fee  Securities        No change, current fee   
 Nasdaq Derivatives                 is available on      
 Markets                       website          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Security Collateral Fee  Securities        No change, current fee   
 Nasdaq Commodities                 is available on      
 Market                       website          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Corporate Action     Voluntary Corporate    No change, current fee  X 
              Action          is available on      
                           website          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Securities Transaction  Deposit          Free            
 Fee                                      
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
             Call Back         30 EUR/Transaction     
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Cash Transaction Fee   Deposit          Free            
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
             Call Back         30 EUR/Transaction     
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Premium Subscription Fee Daily statements:     60 EUR/Month/Custody   X 
                           Account          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
             MT535 Statement of                  
              Holdings                       
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
             MT536 Statement of                  
              Transactions                     
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
             MT940 Customer Statement               
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
             Message                        
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
CMS Web License Fee                 60 EUR/Month/User    X 
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------


The fee list will be updated on the collateral management fee list webpage.

Adjustment to Nasdaq Deposit Rate (NDR) for margin cash collateral
contributions in EUR 

Effective January 1st, 2023, Nasdaq Clearing will change the spread in the NDR
from 17bp to 20bp. The new NDR rate for margin cash collateral in EUR will be
€STR -20 bp. 

There will be no change to spread for Default Fund cash contributions in EUR.

Current rates can be found on the NASDAQ CMS Web.

For further information, please contact:

Clearing & Collateral Management team

Email: Clearing@nasdaq.com

Phone +46 8 405 6880
© 2022 GlobeNewswire
