Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of bond loan issued by AB Sveriges Säkerställda Obligationer on STO Mortgage Bonds (462/22)

Nasdaq Stockholm decides to officially list 1 bond loan issued by AB Sveriges Säkerställda Obligationer with effect from 2022-11-22. Last day of trading is set to 2028-06-14. The instrument will be listed on STO Mortgage Bonds. Please find instrument identifiers in the attached document. Nasdaq Stockholm AB, Issuer Surveillance, dl-ilasto@nasdaq.com, +46 8 405 7280 Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1103415