The focus of this drill program will be the Beryl Dyke B1 which returned two grab samples assaying 3.89 and 5.17% Li2O, and Beryl Dyke B2 which returned three grab samples assaying 3.81, 4.09 and 4.74% Li2O in addition to linear UAV-assisted magnetic trends overlain by soils with elevated lithium content (see figure 1)

Compelling targets were developed by integrating results from drone magnetic surveys, prospecting/geological field observations assisted by Lidar surveys and soil geochemical survey data

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 21, 2022) - Foremost Lithium Resource & Technology Ltd. (CSE: FAT) (OTCQB: FRRSF) (FSE: F0R0) (WKN: A3DCC8) (www.foremostlithium.com) ("Foremost Lithium, Foremost or the Company) is pleased to announce that it received a work permit from the Mining Permit office of the Manitoba Government and has finalized plans to begin a 24-hole, 3,000 metre diamond drill program on its 100% owned Jean Lake Lithium Project located near the historic mining town of Snow Lake, west-central Manitoba commencing on December 02, 2022.

The Company has signed a drill contract with BRL Drilling Ltd. (Temagami, Ontario), air support, core storage and preparation facilities in Snow Lake will be provided by Gogal Air Services, drill pads will be cut by Moss Line Cutting Ltd. (Snow Lake) and field technical support will be provided by Golden Frost Exploration (Oakbank, Manitoba).





Figure 1 depicts the linear magnetic anomalies of B1 and B2 and the location of the proposed drill holes



To view an enhanced version of Figure 1, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/4689/144967_ef60f5bc942e3bdd_001full.jpg

The Jean Lake lithium property is located at the east end of the prolific Paleoproterozoic Flin Flon-Snow Lake greenstone belt. The Jean Lake property was first prospected in 1931 by Peter Kobar, who optioned the property to Sherritt Gordon Mines Ltd (SGM). A 1942 exploration program by SGM consisted of 19 shallow drill holes resulting in the discovery of three spodumene-bearing pegmatite dykes, SGM-1, -2 and -3.

SGM-3, now referred to as the Beryl dyke or B1, was re-discovered on the Jean Lake property in 2021 by prospecting beneath 80 years of organic and inorganic debris. Two rock samples from Beryl dyke B1 assayed 3.89 and 5.17% Li2O. A second nearby spodumene-bearing pegmatite named B2, also discovered by prospecting, gave assay results of 3.81, 4.09 and 4.74% Li2O in three rock samples (Foremost Lithium news release October 17, 2022) Both B1 and B2 and linear UAV-assisted magnetic trends overlain by soils with elevated lithium contents are the focus of this drill program.

Mark Fedikow, Vice President of Exploration, states: "We are anxious to have the drills turning on Jean Lake to test our integrated targets consisting of the high-grade B1 and B2 pegmatite dykes and UAV-defined linear magnetic trends with coincident lithium soil geochemical anomalies. Our field crews have mobilized to the Jean Lake property in Snow Lake where they are finalizing drill plans and drill site set-ups."

Technical information relating to the Jean Lake Property contained in the news release has been approved by Lindsay Bottomer, P. Geo, who is a "Qualified Person" within the meaning of National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

Forward-Looking Statements

