Medimaps Group (www.medimaps group.com), a Swiss/Global med-tech company specializing in imaging software for assessing bone health, today announced a series of demonstrations and events at RSNA 2002 featuring its Trabecular Bone Score (TBS) software.

At its booth (#3955, AI Showcase South Hall Level 3) Medimaps will demonstrate how its TBS software, when combined with bone mineral density (BMD) provides critical information on microarchitecture, which is the missing piece for diagnosing osteoporosis as well as a patient's fracture risk. Reserve a private demonstration now at Book a demo.



Lynn A. Kohlmeier, MD, a practicing endocrinologist who has incorporated TBS into patient care protocols, will host the Innovation Showcase Presentation: "Rethinking How to Diagnose Osteoporosis. Do You Have the Full Picture?" on 28-November, 11:30-11:45 am CT on the AI Innovation Stage.



Medimaps will conduct an on-site survey to gather information from RSNA attendees about osteoporosis awareness and testing. A QR code in the Medimaps booth as well as its Innovation Showcase Presentation provides access to the survey and real-time results.

Providing the Full Picture of Bone Health

TBS measurements combined with BMD can offer a full "bone-health" picture by adding information on bone structure to complement bone density. Within moments, Medimaps Group's software, TBS Insight, provides practitioners with an easy-to-interpret score to quickly identify and classify patients' fracture risk and implement a course of intervention. BMD tests alone miss 50% of patients who will ultimately fracture. The addition of TBS to osteoporosis screening has been shown to reduce that number by half, giving this simple $40 (USD) reimbursable test the potential to save billions in fracture and osteoporosis care.

"Our proprietary and patented TBS technology is empowered by a deep learning multi-layer approach, making it applicable for a wide spectrum of image modalities and resolutions beyond bone densitometry," said Prof. Didier Hans, CEO of Medimaps. "TBS is demonstrating diagnostic accuracy for primary and secondary osteoporosis in females and males and also appears sensitive to changes over time as the result of either effective treatment (with TBS increasing) or continued bone loss in the absence of effective treatment (with TBS decreasing). We see the potential to seamlessly integrate and extend TBS across many clinical imaging modalities, including opportunistic X-ray based screening, patient risk profiling, cancer treatment monitoring, presurgical assessment, and more."

Medimaps will demonstrate how their technology integrates seamlessly into the process of care, utilizing the same images acquired for BMD assessment, so patients are not exposed to additional radiation. They also will discuss how TBS:

Has gained international recognition with more than 900 peer-reviewed scientific publications;

Is included in many guidelines and used by more than 30,000 physicians worldwide, including leading healthcare institutions;

Aligns with physicians' existing clinical workflows;

Is proven and cleared in 60+ countries;

Is reimbursable in the U.S. and some European countries; and

Can help radiologists play an even larger role in osteoporosis.

TBS Featured by Partners Hologic and GE at RSNA 2022

Medimaps Group's TBS is integrated in Hologic's and GE's DXA Systems, the latest in densitometry technology, which features a complete fracture risk assessment and can capture an additional 30% of patients at fracture risk. Learn more at both GE's and Hologic's booths or visit Medimaps Group's booth (#3955, AI Showcase South Hall Level 3).

Innovation Showcase Presentation (28-November, 11:30-11:45 am CT): "Rethinking How to Diagnose Osteoporosis. Do You Have the Full Picture?"

Join us to examine the findings of a recent survey of U.S. radiologists' perceptions of osteoporosis. 95% of radiologists surveyed underestimated the percentage of non-osteoporotic patients who fracture, and 75% underestimated that number by more than half. This presentation will also discuss how TBS-the key missing variable-when taken into account, can help to reduce the likelihood of missing patients at fracture risk.

Lynn A. Kohlmeier, MD, will host the presentation. Dr. Kohlmeier is an endocrinologist specializing in osteoporosis, parathyroid, pituitary, adrenal, and thyroid conditions. She has been involved in patient care, research, and community educational events in Spokane, Washington. She received her medical degree from Stanford University School of Medicine and has been in practice for more than 20 years.

About Osteoporosis

Osteoporotic fractures occur every 3 seconds; current diagnostics only tell half the picture missing 50% of patients at risk. BMD measures bone quantity but not bone microarchitecture quality. Today's current technology for diagnosing osteoporosis only measures BMD, which satisfies only half of the World Health Organization's definition of osteoporosis. The full definition includes BMD and Trabecular Bone Score.(1) Osteoporosis is a condition of primary concern among aging patient populations. Patients at risk for osteoporotic fractures often receive a BMD assessment, which only measures the quantity of bone but not the quality of bone. Medimaps Group's TBS iNsight works alongside BMD to analyze bone microarchitecture as an assessment of bone quality.

About Medimaps Group

Medimaps Group's medical imaging software applications based on patented multi-purpose technology with artificial intelligence capabilities provide healthcare solutions that fit seamlessly into the workflow for the benefit of the patient. TBS iNsight (Osteo) has been used for years in clinical practice worldwide in the field of osteoporosis. It has become the new gold standard for bone texture assessment in routine clinical practice. TBS has gained international recognition with more than 900 peer-reviewed scientific publications and is included in many guidelines and used by more than 30,000 physicians worldwide including leading healthcare institutions. Learn more at https://www.medimapsgroup.com/.

1. "Consensus Development Conference Diagnosis, prophylaxis and treatment of osteoporosis." Am J Med. 1993;94:646-650. doi: 10.1016/0002-9343(93)90218-E.

