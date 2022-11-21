The US National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL) has released a new, interactive version of its research cell efficiency chart for a range of PV technologies.NREL has unveiled a new version of its Best Research-Cell Efficiency Chart. The tool highlights the highest confirmed conversion efficiencies of research cells for a range of PV technologies. With the new interactive version, users can pull up decades of research data and compare custom charts that focus on specific technologies or time periods, NREL said in a statement. They can now find data on a cell's current, voltage output, and fill ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...