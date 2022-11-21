

COPENHAGEN (dpa-AFX) - AbbVie (ABBV) announced the FDA has accepted for priority review the Biologics License Application for epcoritamab, an investigational subcutaneous bispecific antibody, for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed/refractory large B-cell lymphoma after two or more lines of systemic therapy. Epcoritamab is being co-developed by AbbVie and Genmab as part of oncology collaboration.



The company noted that its application is supported by data from EPCORE NHL-1 Phase 1/2 trial evaluating the safety and preliminary efficacy of subcutaneous epcoritamab in patients with relapsed, progressive or refractory CD20+ mature B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, including large B-cell lymphoma.



