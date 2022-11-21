ThroughPut Inc. Announces Partnership with project44 to Unleash AI-Powered Supply Chain Capacity and Profitability

ThroughPut's AI-based demand sensing and capacity planning capabilities and project44 to empower companies with disruption-free supply chain operations

PALO ALTO, Calif., Nov. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ThroughPut Inc. , the industrial AI supply chain pioneer, today announced that it has entered into a technology partnership with project44 , the global leader in supply chain visibility, to unlock supply chain profitability amid disruptions and global port congestion.

The partnership will empower mutual customers to not only plan logistics fulfillment effectively and efficiently, but also to forecast demand accurately with AI-powered insights and recommendations for rapid supply chain revenue rationalization. The joint solution will enable businesses to quickly leverage project44 platform's purchase order and sales data to sense and predict demand at a local level, audit material flow to drive efficiencies and achieve On-Time, In-Full (OTIF) deliveries at a supplier and product level.

"We're thrilled to be partnering with ThroughPut as we look forward to accelerating the value we deliver to our customers," explained Thomas Deakins, SVP, Global Partnerships & Alliances of project44. "With ThroughPut.ai, we empower our customers to not just optimize their logistics, but their supply chain operations as a whole - something that is crucial in today's market, where disruptions and uncertainty are more a norm than an exception. ThroughPut's demand-first, AI-powered, predictive approach to supply chain management is the key to solving the product and customer prioritization puzzle that all businesses seek to solve on an everyday basis these days as they look to expedite lead times and better serve their customers," he added.

"Partnering with project44 allows us access to true lead time data, which complements how we recalculate material and inventory needs from a demand change perspective," said Ali Raza, CEO of ThroughPut Inc. "This is the vital missing link in so many planning systems today - which have consequently either overshot or undershot inventory estimates. As a result, many businesses are unable to optimize a crucial part of their working capital - their inventory. We are therefore excited to announce this ready-to-go integration into project44 as we help C-Suites intelligently optimize their overall working capital and prioritize demand management," he added.

ThroughPut empowers leading businesses across the globe to drive continued growth in increasingly volatile market conditions by minimizing demand and supply variance via multi-dimensional customer segmentation and prioritization, demand-driven capacity management, demand sensing, bottleneck management, and intelligent pricing. As the company works to stabilize supply chains across the globe, it continues to help businesses balance their operations by effectively managing demand, capacity, working capital, and customer experience - setting the base for robust, sustained growth.

About project44

project44 is on a mission to make supply chains work. As the supply chain connective tissue, project44 operates the world's most trusted end-to-end visibility platform that tracks more than 1 billion unique shipments annually for over 1,200 of the world's leading brands, including top companies in manufacturing, automotive, retail, life sciences, food & beverage, and oil, chemical & gas. Using project44, shippers and carriers across the globe drive greater predictability, resiliency and sustainability.

The undisputed leader in the market, project44 was named the Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant, #1 in FreightWaves FreightTech 2023, a five-time leader in customer satisfaction on G2's Supply Chain Visibility Grid, one of SupplyChainBrain's 100 Great Supply Chain Partners of 2022, and the Customer's Choice in Gartner Peer Insights Voice of the Customer report. project44 is headquartered in Chicago with a diverse team spanning 23 global offices including Austin, Amsterdam, Kraków, Paris, São Paulo, Shanghai and Tokyo.

Learn more at project44.com

ThroughPut Inc

ThroughPut.ai is a Silicon Valley-based Supply Chain AI leader that puts Industrial material flow on Autopilot by leveraging existing Enterprise Data to achieve superior Business, Operations, Financial and Sustainability Results. ThroughPut's AI-powered Supply Chain software predicts Demand, reorients Production Capacity, reassigns Warehouse Space, and reorders materials optimally, so businesses minimize overpromising and under-delivering, and maximize for their desired outcomes. ThroughPut improves material flow and free-cash-flow across the entire end-to-end value chain far faster than leading contemporary and legacy solutions. The founding team is led by seasoned serial entrepreneurs with real-world AI, Supply Chain, Manufacturing, Transportation and Operational experience, from the shop-floor to the top-floor, at leading Fortune 500 Industrial Companies & pioneering Enterprise Technology companies.

To learn more about ThroughPut Inc., visit www.throughput.ai

