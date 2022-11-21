The Glimpse Group, Inc.: Glimpse Group Subsidiary Sector 5 Digital Selected by Airbus US Space and Defense to Develop Multi-Domain 3D Experiences

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / November 21, 2022 / The Glimpse Group, Inc. ("Glimpse") (NASDAQ:VRAR)(FSE:9DR), a diversified Virtual Reality ("VR") and Augmented Reality ("AR") platform company providing enterprise-focused VR and AR software and services solutions, today announced that its subsidiary company Sector 5 Digital ("S5D"), a leading immersive technology company, developed a 6-figure dollar multi-domain 3D experience for Airbus US Space & Defense, Inc. ("Airbus US") which debuted at the annual Association of the United States Army (AUSA) 2022 exposition October 10-12, 2022.

Airbus US Space & Defense, Inc. selected S5D due to its expertise in leveraging 3D visualizations. S5D brings to life complex scenarios that highlight Airbus US's portfolio of advanced technologies that are developed, operational, and proven in the most demanding national security environments. Through 3D content creation, S5D delivered an exciting concept of operations that conveys the importance of network interoperability in an all-domain approach.

"We are thrilled to have the opportunity to work with a world class organization like Airbus US and showcase our award-winning capabilities to deliver customized experiences," said Jeff Meisner, General Manager of S5D and Glimpse's Chief Revenue Officer. "This speaks to the breadth and depth of our offering and its potential for adoption across various tier-1 customers in the defense and commercial industries, which is further enhanced as part of the Glimpse's overall ecosystem."

About Sector 5 Digital

Sector 5 Digital (S5D) helps companies transform their brands by creating brilliant digital content for marketing, communications, sales, entertainment, visualization, and simulation. The company has an in-house studio developing immersive experiences through Virtual Reality (VR), Augmented Reality (AR), 3D modeling and animation, film & video production, interactive game technology, and a lot more. For more information on Sector 5 Digital, please visit www.sector5digital.com

About The Glimpse Group, Inc.

The Glimpse Group (NASDAQ:VRAR, FSE:9DR) is a diversified Virtual and Augmented Reality platform company, comprised of multiple VR and AR software & services companies, and designed with the specific purpose of cultivating companies in the emerging VR/AR industry. Glimpse's unique business model simplifies challenges faced by VR/AR companies and creates a robust ecosystem, while simultaneously providing investors an opportunity to invest directly into the emerging VR/AR industry via a diversified platform. For more information on The Glimpse Group, please visit www.theglimpsegroup.com

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of offers to buy any securities of any entity. This press release contains certain forward-looking statements based on our current expectations, forecasts and assumptions that involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements in this release are based on information available to us as of the date hereof. Our actual results may differ materially from those stated or implied in such forward-looking statements, due to risks and uncertainties associated with our business. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding our expectations, beliefs, intentions or strategies regarding the future and can be identified by forward-looking words such as "anticipate," "believe," "view," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "should," and "would" or similar words. All forecasts are provided by management in this release are based on information available at this time and management expects that internal projections and expectations may change over time. In addition, the forecasts are entirely on management's best estimate of our future financial performance given our current contracts, current backlog of opportunities and conversations with new and existing customers about our products and services. We assume no obligation to update the information included in this press release, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

