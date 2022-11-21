.ORG, The Public Interest Registry: Public Interest Registry Names Five New Members to its Advisory Council

RESTON, Va., Nov. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Public Interest Registry (PIR) announced today the selection of five new members to its PIR Advisory Council (PIRAC), which is composed of leaders and activists from a broad spectrum of mission-driven organizations around the world.





The PIRAC helps PIR in its mission to create more and stronger mission-driven organizations by representing the voice and needs of the .ORG Community by providing advice for registry strategies, policies, services, and educational initiatives.

PIR Advisory Council members have expertise in a wide range of subject matter areas including education, the arts, culture, human rights, politics, religion, and science sectors. All members have demonstrated commitment to the responsible, ethical, and effective use of the Internet. No two members of the Council are from the same organization, and PIR works toward the selection of a diverse representation of small, medium, and large organizations.

"We are honored to welcome our newest members to the Public Interest Registry Advisory Council from organizations around the world," said Jon Nevett, President and CEO of Public Interest Registry. "Each new member brings a unique expertise that will be invaluable as we collaborate to support mission-driven organizations and leaders working to make the world a better place. Many of our new members are longtime members of the .ORG Community themselves, providing a critical perspective to the Advisory Council that will help us meet the most pressing needs of our community. We look forward to working together."

The members are approved by the PIR Board of Directors in accordance with the Advisory Council Charter. These voluntary positions are for annual terms of up to three years.

The call for PIR Advisory Council nominations opened on July 21, 2022, and all applications were required to be submitted by September 30, 2022. New members were notified of their selection in early November.

Public Interest Registry is proud to welcome the following new members to its Advisory Council:

Andrea Abramowitz, USA (2023-2025)

Andrea Abramowitz is from the United States and currently lives in Frisco, Texas. Andrea is CEO of Kayla Cares 4 Kids , a Florida-based 501(c)(3) twice honored as a .ORG Impact Awards finalist, including one for Kayla Abramowitz (Andrea's daughter) as the 2020 Outstanding Volunteer winner. A Telly Award winning journalist, Ms. Abramowitz also actively advocates for a number of influential health organizations, including the Arthritis Foundation and Crohn's & Colitis Foundation.

Babatunda Bale, Nigeria (2023-2025)

Babatunde Bale is from Nigeria and currently lives in Lagos, Nigeria. With over three years of experience in Nigeria-based social entrepreneurship and health advocacy organizations, Mr. Bale has earned international accolades for his work on visual impairment projects, including a 2022 .ORG Impact Award finalist for The R.E.T.I.N.A. Initiative , and expects to earn his Doctor of Optometry in mid-2023.

Tijani Ben Jemaa, Tunisia (2023-2025)

Tijani Ben Jemaa is from Tunisia and currently lives in Tunis, Tunisia. With over fifteen years of experience in ICANN's At-Large structures, including as Vice Chair of ALAC and Vice Chair of AFRALO, Tijani brings a wealth of end-user advocacy experience. In addition to numerous Internet Governance activities, Mr. Ben Jemaa, a retired telecommunications engineer, served many years in broadcasting and networking senior roles.

John Boswell, USA (2023-2025)

John Boswell is from the United States and currently lives in Raleigh, North Carolina. The Chief Operating Officer of Zoe Empowers , a 2021 .ORG Impact Award winner in the "Fighting Hunger and Poverty" category with operations in Kenya, Liberia, Malawi, Rwanda, Tanzania, Zimbabwe, Mozambique, and India that serve over 52,000 orphaned children. Mr. Boswell previously served as Chief Legal Officer of the world's largest privately held software company, SAS Institute.

Prudence Malinki, UK (2023-2025)

Prudence Malinki is from the United Kingdom and currently lives in London, United Kingdom. Ms. Malinki has spent over five years at MarkMonitor specializing in Global Corporate Domain Name Portfolio management and Strategic Relationship Development, and is active in ICANN's Registrar Stakeholder Group and various Policy Advisory Councils across the globe including Ireland (.ie), Belgium (DNS.be) and New Zealand (Internet NZ).

In addition to these new members, the following current members will continue their service and round out the Advisory Council at nine members.

Pamela Ateka, Kenya (2022-2024)

An international speaker and author with over 20 years' experience advocating for women in civic leadership roles and increased opportunities for displaced Kenyan youth, Ms. Ateka founded the Community Focus Group, a 2019 .ORG Impact Award winner, to inform, connect and mobilize local communities in Nairobi.

Beth Bourgeois, USA (2022-2024)

With over 20 years' experience doing communications, media relations, and public relations work for mission-driven organizations including the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committees, Ms. Bourgeois is the media relations officer for Warrior Canine Connection, a U.S.-based non-profit that breeds, trains, and places highly skilled service dogs with wounded service members and veterans.

Lianna Galstyan, Armenia (2022-2024)

With over 20 years' leadership experience at Armenia's country code top-level domain (ccTLD) operator and Board Chair of the Internet Society Armenia Chapter, Ms. Glastyan also is active in global Internet Governance governance activities as well as ICANN's At-Large community and related regional structures.

Diane Lebson, USA (2022-2024)

A published author and noted speaker with decades of experience in small and large mission-driven organizations, Ms. Lebson is the founder and CEO of Evergreen Philanthropic Solutions, which works with non-profit organizations around the world to empower people to do good.

Public Interest Registry would also like to thank those members of the Advisory Council-Olivier Alais, Nadira Al-Araj, David Allnutt, Jennifer Cordero, and Joan Kerr-whose terms will conclude in December 2022. Your service has been most appreciated.

For more information on the Public Interest Registry Advisory Council please visit https://thenew.org/org-people/about-pir/team/advisory-council/

About Public Interest Registry

.ORG is the original purpose-driven "generic" top-level domain (gTLD) with 10.7 million domain names registered worldwide. .ORG is open to everyone, providing a global platform for organizations, associations, clubs, businesses and individuals to bring their ideas to life. For more than 30 years, .ORG has built an enduring legacy of trust, preserving an open and secure Internet where diverse communities can establish a trusted online identity and freely share ideas. .ORG is powered by the non-profit Public Interest Registry (PIR). PIR has been a champion for a free and open Internet for almost 20 years with a clear mission to be an exemplary domain name registry, provide a trusted digital identity and help educate those who dedicate themselves to improving our world. PIR was founded by the Internet Society (internetsociety.org) in 2002 and is based in Reston, Virginia, USA. Visit www.pir.org for more information.

