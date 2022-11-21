This Black Friday Norse Atlantic Airways is here to help you travel in style and comfort, but at an affordable price with these amazing deals to Europe, just in time for the holiday season.

Providing luxury, comfort and affordability all in one airline, there is no better option than to fly with Norse Atlantic. Get direct flights to a range of European destinations with amazing deals, all courtesy of Norse Atlantic's Black Friday sales.

The airline launched in March 2021 and is a new long-haul, low-cost airline that offers transatlantic routes. Gone are the days of low comfort and high prices. With Norse Atlantic, travelers can experience affordable fares to destinations and great service on board modern and more fuel-efficient Dreamliners.

The Black Friday Norse Atlantic deals* to Europe include:

From JFK one-way:

New York JFK to Oslo $139

New York JFK to London Gatwick $119

New York JFK to Berlin $119

From LAX one-way:

Los Angeles LAX to Oslo $189

From FLL one-way:

Fort Lauderdale FLL to Oslo $159

Fort Lauderdale FLL to Berlin $139

"There has never been a better time to start planning a trip to Norway, Germany, or the UK thanks to the Norse Atlantic Black Friday sale. Whether traveling for leisure or business Norse Atlantic offers the best value direct flight between the US and Europe," said Bård Nordhagen, Commercial Director, Norse Atlantic Airways.

Norse Atlantic offers two cabin choices, Economy and Premium. Passengers can choose from a simple range of fares, Light, Classic and Plus, that reflect the way that they want to travel, and which options are important to them. Light fares represent Norse's value option while Plus fares include the maximum baggage allowance, two meal services, an enhanced airport and onboard experience and increased ticket flexibility.

The large and spacious Boeing 787 Dreamliner cabin offers passengers a relaxed and comfortable travel experience with each seat including a personal state of the art entertainment experience. Our Premium cabin offers an industry leading 43" seat pitch and 12" recline allowing passengers to arrive at their destination feeling refreshed and ready to explore.

To book and for more information on Norse Atlantic please visit www.flynorse.com

*Deal Terms and Conditions: Sale dates: November 21, 3:00 AM EST November 29, 12:00 AM EST, unless sold out prior. Travel dates: between December 2022 and October 2023 varies by route. This promotion is subject to availability, it may not be available on every flight. Some periods may be subject to blackout restrictions. This promotion is only available for bookings made on selected routes; it does not apply on connecting flights. Advertised fares are Economy Light, one-way, per adult. Prices shown include all taxes and fees. Additional charges for baggage, seating, extras, or optional fees may apply.

About Norse Atlantic Airways

Norse Atlantic Airways is a new airline that offers affordable fares on long-haul flights, primarily between Europe and the United States. The company was founded by CEO and major shareholder Bjørn Tore Larsen in March 2021. Norse has a fleet of 15 modern, fuel-efficient and more environmentally friendly Boeing 787 Dreamliners that will serve destinations including New York, Los Angeles, Fort Lauderdale, Orlando, Oslo, London, Berlin and Paris. The company's first flight took off from Oslo to New York on June 14, 2022.

