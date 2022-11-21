Anzeige
Montag, 21.11.2022
Aktie der Woche: Ad-hoc-Meldung löst neue Rallye aus
WKN: A2ACHP ISIN: VGG225641015 Ticker-Symbol: 5CT 
Frankfurt
21.11.22
09:02 Uhr
0,017 Euro
+0,005
+44,07 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
COINSILIUM GROUP LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
COINSILIUM GROUP LIMITED 5-Tage-Chart
Dow Jones News
21.11.2022 | 15:34
103 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Coinsilium Group Limited: Notice of AGM

DJ Coinsilium Group Limited: Notice of AGM

Coinsilium Group Limited (COIN) Coinsilium Group Limited: Notice of AGM 21-Nov-2022 / 14:01 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

COINSILIUM GROUP LIMITED

("Coinsilium" or the "Company")

Coinsilium Group Limited: Notice of AGM

London, UK, 21 November 2022 - Coinsilium Group Limited (AQSE: COIN) (OTCQB: CINGF), the Web3 investor, advisor, and venture builder, is pleased to announce that the Annual General Meeting ('AGM') of shareholders of Coinsilium will be held at World Trade Center, 6 Bayside Road, 1st Floor, Unit 1.02, Gibraltar, GX11 1AA at 9:30 a.m. CET, on 12 December 2022.

The Notice of the AGM and Proxy Form will shortly be available for download from the Company website: https:// coinsilium.com/investors/aquis-rule-4-14 under the 'Circulars sent to Shareholders' section.

The Directors of Coinsilium Group Limited take responsibility for this announcement. 

Coinsilium Group Limited        +350 2000 8223 
Malcolm Palle, Executive Chairman    +44 (0) 7785 381 089 
Eddy Travia, Chief Executive      www.coinsilium.com 
 
Peterhouse Capital Limited 
Guy Miller / Mark Anwyl         +44 (0) 207 469 0930 
(AQSE Growth Market Corporate Adviser) 
 
SI Capital Limited 
Nick Emerson              +44 (0) 1483 413 500 
(Broker)

Notes to Editor

About Coinsilium

Coinsilium is a focused Web3 investor, advisor, and venture builder based in Gibraltar, a pre-eminent global regulatory jurisdiction and a leading hub for innovative financial technology. In 2015, Coinsilium became the first blockchain company to IPO. The Company has evolved to develop revenue-generating strategic advisory services and is a highly regarded innovator with proven technological and commercial expertise and development capabilities in the NFT arena and also within Open Finance.

Coinsilium has developed an array of commercial partnerships and joint ventures around the world to support its development capabilities, giving it access to best-in-class tech experts, a strong network, and asserting its profound industry profile. It has a 50:50 venture with IOV Labs in Singapore, enabling the promotion and commercialisation of RSK's products, services and technologies in global markets; and has partnered with blockchain technology experts Indorse to create Nifty Labs, a Non-Fungible Token ('NFT') technology development studio in Gibraltar.

Coinsilium shares are traded on the AQSE Growth Market in London, under the ticker symbol "COIN", and on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States under the ticker symbol "CINGF".

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      VGG225641015 
Category Code: NOA 
TIDM:      COIN 
Sequence No.:  202283 
EQS News ID:  1492813 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1492813&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 21, 2022 09:01 ET (14:01 GMT)

© 2022 Dow Jones News
