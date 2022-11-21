The appointment of such an experienced figure will help grow the firm's foothold among enterprise customers

AWS consultancy Rebura has announced Marty Legg as its new Chief Revenue Officer. Marty, who joins the company with a wealth of expertise working within the AWS partner ecosystem, will be responsible for leading revenue-related functions within the business.

The newly-created position is a first for Rebura, on the back of a period of continuous growth that has seen the company establish itself as a leading AWS consultancy partner across EMEA and looking to further cement its place within the cloud technology industry.

"I'm delighted to welcome Marty to the team," said Aaron Rees, founder and CEO of Rebura. "The last two years have seen us grow to a dominant position within the UK's AWS market, and we need someone to help take us to the next level. However, we need to ensure the processes behind that journey are as industry-leading as those at the front of the business."

"Marty's track record of success with companies looking to get the most from their digital infrastructure and helping organizations to grow at pace was impossible to ignore, making him the stand-out choice as someone that will add incredible value to Rebura, and I'm ecstatic that we've been able to persuade him to join us."

Legg is a serial founder and entrepreneur, with 25 years of experience using his innovative ideas to create a positive impact for businesses across a range of technology sectors. In his last role, he helped to grow Europe's largest AWS pure play consultancy, which was acquired by a £15bn software business.

"I'm thrilled to join Rebura," added Marty. "It's a name among the AWS community that is synonymous with delivering success for businesses, and to be able to play a part in growing that amongst a bigger customer base is something that really aligns with my own personal experience and ambitions. Having spoken to Aaron about Rebura's future plans, I'm really looking forward to playing my own part in ensuring they come to fruition."

With an extensive track record of helping fast-growing digital organisations grow at scale within the AWS sector, the role, which he starts today, promises to be a pivotal addition to Rebura's senior leadership team.

