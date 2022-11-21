Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 21, 2022) - Hank Payments Corp. (TSXV: HANK) ("Hank" or the "Company"), is a North American leader in consumer Fintech Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) that provides a platform that manages consumer cash flow and budgets on an automated basis using proprietary algorithms. The Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders was held November 18, 2022 and the Company is pleased to report that all resolutions were approved with the majority of shareholders voting in favor in all resolutions. The resolutions passed are listed below:

Fixing the number of directors at four and electing Michael Hilmer, Jason Ewart, Timothy Farley and Jennifer Fallon as the directors of the Company for the ensuing year;

Re-appointing McGovern Hurley LLP as the Company's auditors; Re-approval of the Company's omnibus equity incentive plan with certain amendments, including a small increase in the number of shares reserved under the plan and to comply with the new TSX Venture Exchange Policy 4.4; and The continuance of the Company from the Canada Business Corporations Act to the provincial jurisdiction of Ontario under the Business Corporations Act (Ontario), which will take effect on November 22, 2022.

Ms. Jennifer Fallon is the newly elected Director of the Company. Jennifer is a serial entrepreneur with a strong background in start-up's, sales & marketing and financial analysis. She has led and participated in many financings as well as several M&A transactions. Jennifer began her career at Deloitte where she focused on high-tech and manufacturing clients and received her Bachelor of Science in Accounting from Providence College. Jennifer currently advises companies on their growth, strategy and financing plans.

"We are pleased to welcome Jennifer as an independent member of the Board of Directors. She shares our commitment to high standards of corporate governance and we are confident that her extensive experience and network will be very constructive as we advance Hank into many new markets," said Michael Hilmer, Chief Executive Officer and Chairperson of Hank Payments.

About Hank Payments Corp.

