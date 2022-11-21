Single-Cell Analysis Market Will Cross $10,304.3 Million Revenue by 2030: P&S Intelligence

NEW YORK, Nov. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the latest market research study published by P&S Intelligence, the single-cell analysis market garnered $3,839.0 million revenue in 2021, and it is projected to generate $10,304.3 million in 2030, rising at a rate of 11.6%.
It is due to the high pace of technological advancements and increasing incidence of cancer. Around 10 million deaths were caused by malignancies in 2020. Single-cell analysis allows researchers to study cell functions in complex tissues, which could hold the key to treating cancer.
Wide Application of Human Cells
As per researchers in the U.S., single-cell isolation systems can analyze 800 cells at a time. Human cells are used the most widely for analysis among all types of cells due to the increasing incidence of infectious diseases in the geriatric population and government initiatives for stem cell research, which augers well for academic institutes and research labs.
Get the sample pages of this report: https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/single-cell-analysis-market/report-sample
North America Dominates Industry
North America holds the largest share of the single-cell analysis industry, and it is projected to value around $5 billion in 2030.
It is ascribed to the rising advanced analytical tool adoption, robust healthcare system, government funding programs, and massive presence of trained professionals. The increasing demand for personalized medicine and growing incidence of infectious diseases also boost the industry growth in the region.
The U.S. holds the larger share of the North American single-cell analysis industry, and it is projected to rise at a rate of 10% in the coming years. Around 1,000 different single-cell RNA analysis tools are used in the U.S. Such a massive availability of a wide diversity of tools strengthens the healthcare system in the country.
APAC To Undergo Fast Growth
APAC is projected to undergo a high rate of development in the market due to the rising incidence of infectious diseases, which is boosting the diagnosis requirement. In addition, regional governments organize various campaigns to create awareness of infectious diseases and boost the adoption of advanced tools for early-stage diagnosis.
Rising Death Rate Due to Lung Cancer
Lung cancer kills 350 people each day, which is 2.5 times higher than the count of deaths caused by other cancers. The growing incidence of lung cancer in the U.S results in the increasing demand for single-cell analyses. In addition, the whole-genome next-generation sequencing technology is utilized for fast and more-precise results in the U.S. and Canada.
Browse detailed report on Single-Cell Analysis Market Size, Share and Growth Analysis 2022-2030
Smoking Causes Cancer
The incidence of cancer among the natives of Alaska and Indians is 1,000 cases among 10,000 people. The second-major cause of cancer in the U.S. is cigarette smoking. There are more women who smoke in the region compared to men. In addition, around one-fourth of those who suffer from cancer smoke regularly.
Consumables Generate Higher Industry Revenue
The consumables category captured the larger share, of 70%, in 2021, led by the rising cell isolation product demand, increasing sales of reagents for research, and consistent requirement for assay kits. The rising incidence of target diseases and the need to isolate and analyze the DNA and RNA propel the industry's growth.
Global Single-Cell Analysis Market Report Coverage
By Product
- Consumables
- Beads
- Microplates
- Reagents
- Assay kits
- Instruments
- Flow cytometers
- NGS systems
- PCR instruments
- Spectrophotometers
- Microscopes
- Cell counters
By Application
- Oncology
- Stem Cell
- Neurology
- Non-Invasive Prenatal Diagnosis
- Immunology
- In-Vitro Fertilization (IIVF)
By End User
- Hospitals & Diagnostic Laboratories
- Cell Banks & IVF Centers
- Biotechnology & Biopharma Companies
- Research & Academic Institutions
Regional Analysis
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- U.K.
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Asia-Pacific
- Japan
- China
- India
- South Korea
- Australia
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Middle East and Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- South Africa
- U.A.E.
Browse More Reports Published by P&S
Global Sterilization Technology Market Size, Share, Revenue Estimation and Demand Forecast to 2030
Global Osteoporosis Drugs Market Size, Share, Revenue Estimation and Demand Forecast to 2030
Global Mass Spectrometry Market Size, Share, Revenue Estimation and Demand Forecast to 2030
Global Medical Gases and Equipment Market Size, Share, Revenue Estimation and Demand Forecast to 2030
About P&S Intelligence
P&S Intelligence provides market research and consulting services to a vast array of industries across the world. As an enterprising research and consulting company, P&S believes in providing thorough insights on the ever-changing market scenario, to empower companies to make informed decisions and base their business strategies with astuteness. P&S keeps the interest of its clients at heart, which is why the insights we provide are both honest and accurate. Our long list of satisfied clients includes entry-level firms as well as multi-million-dollar businesses and government agencies.
Contact:
Prajneesh Kumar
P&S Intelligence
Phone: +1-347-960-6455
Email: enquiry@psmarketresearch.com
Web: https://www.psmarketresearch.com
Follow Us: LinkedIn Twitter
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1224988/P_and_S_Intelligence_Logo.jpg
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/single-cell-analysis-market-will-cross-10-304-3-million-revenue-by-2030-ps-intelligence-301683782.html