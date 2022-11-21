Simplify Healthcare today announced it ranks 199 on the 2022 Deloitte Technology Fast 500, a ranking of the 500 fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies in North America, now in its 28th year. Simplify Healthcare grew 749% during this period.

Simplify Healthcare's Chief Executive Officer, Mohammed Vaid, credits strong support from clients, partners, and employees and deep healthcare subject matter expertise with the company's 749% revenue growth. He said, "We're honored to be named a winner of Deloitte's 2022 Technology Fast 500 for the third year in a row. The award program upholds one of the most objective evaluations of innovative technology companies in North America. With strong support from our clients, partners, and employees, Simplify Healthcare continues to innovate and deliver high-value solutions with deep healthcare subject matter expertise in response to the evolving business and technology needs of Healthcare Payers and TPAs."

"As the past year has shown us, innovation in important areas such as life sciences is critical to addressing infectious disease and other global health issues," said Paul Silverglate, Vice Chair, Deloitte LLP and U.S. technology sector leader. "In addition, technology must keep pace with ever-changing consumer and corporate demands for faster, safer, and more efficient solutions to new societal challenges. Each year I am in awe of the immense talent the Technology Fast 500 rankings reveal, confirming the winners' relentless pursuit of creativity and their ability to solve real-world problems that benefit us all."

"This year's Technology Fast 500 list is a true reflection of some of today's most determined and inspiring pioneers who have prospered by anticipating what's next, understanding what's needed to succeed, and driving creativity forward," said Christie Simons, Partner, Deloitte Touche LLP and industry leader for technology, media and telecommunications within Deloitte's audit and assurance practice. "Representing all facets of technology, the winners have shown they not only have the vision but can also expertly manage their companies through rapid growth. We congratulate each winner on their impressive achievements."

Simplify Healthcare previously ranked 239 on the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 ranking for 2021.

About the 2022 Deloitte Technology Fast 500

Now in its 28th year, the Deloitte Technology Fast 500TM provides a ranking of the fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies both public and private in North America. Technology Fast 500 award winners are selected based on percentage fiscal year revenue growth from 2018 to 2021.

In order to be eligible for Technology Fast 500 recognition, companies must own proprietary intellectual property or technology that is sold to customers in products that contribute to a majority of the company's operating revenues. Companies must have base-year operating revenues of at least US$50,000 and current-year operating revenues of at least US$5 million. Additionally, companies must be in business for a minimum of four years and headquartered in North America.

About Simplify Healthcare

Simplify Healthcare is one of the leading Digital Healthcare Platform providers for Payers, TPAs, and ASOs. Simplify Healthcare's Digital Payer Platform enables Payers to achieve end-to-end Digital Transformation of their Benefits, Provider, and Customer Service journeys to improve stakeholder experience, membership growth and retention, and operational efficiencies.

For more information, please visit simplifyhealthcare.com.

Follow us on LinkedIn, YouTube, Instagram, and Twitter.

About Deloitte

Deloitte refers to one or more of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited, a UK private company limited by guarantee ("DTTL"), its network of member firms, and their related entities. DTTL and each of its member firms are legally separate and independent entities. DTTL (also referred to as "Deloitte Global") does not provide services to clients. In the United States, Deloitte refers to one or more of the US member firms of DTTL, their related entities that operate using the "Deloitte" name in the United States, and their respective affiliates. Certain services may not be available to attest to clients under the rules and regulations of public accounting. Please see www.deloitte.com/about to learn more about our global network of member firms.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221118005357/en/

Contacts:

Simplify Healthcare

Murtuza Vaid

Vice President Digital Experience and Operations

Email: murtuza.vaid@simplifyhealthcare.com

Phone: (844) 720-6678