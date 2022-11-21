Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 21.11.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 683 internationalen Medien
Aktie der Woche: Ad-hoc-Meldung löst neue Rallye aus
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 725750 ISIN: DE0007257503 Ticker-Symbol: CEC 
Xetra
21.11.22
17:04 Uhr
2,144 Euro
+0,024
+1,13 %
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
Prime Standard
DAX International Mid 100
SDAX
1-Jahres-Chart
CECONOMY AG Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CECONOMY AG 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,1442,14817:19
2,1442,14617:18
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
CECONOMY
CECONOMY AG Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
CECONOMY AG2,144+1,13 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.