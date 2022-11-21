Anzeige
Montag, 21.11.2022
Aktie der Woche: Ad-hoc-Meldung löst neue Rallye aus
WKN: A3CSLR ISIN: IS0000028538 Ticker-Symbol:  
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
OMX Iceland 10
ISLANDSBANKI HF Chart 1 Jahr
ISLANDSBANKI HF 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire
21.11.2022 | 15:53
NASDAQ Iceland hf.: Íslandsbanki hf. - Sustainable Bonds (ISB GB 27 1122) admitted to trading on November 22, 2022

Issuer Information                             
1  Issuer:                         Íslandsbanki hf.  
2  Org. no:                        4910080160     
3  LEI                           549300PZMFIQR79Q0T97
                                        
  Issue Information                              
4  Symbol (Ticker)                     ISB GB 27 1122   
5  ISIN code                        IS0000034684    
6  CFI code                        DBFUFR       
7  FISN númer                       ISLANDSBANKI/7.70 BD
                               20271122      
8  Bonds/bills:                                
9  Total issued amount                   ISK 5,260,000,000  
10 Total amount previously issued             0          
11 Amount issued at this time               ISK 5,260,000,000  
12 Denomination in CSD                   20,000,000     
13 Listed on Nasdaq Stock Exchange             Yes         
                                        
  Amortization - Cash Flow                          
14 Amortization type                    Bullet       
15 Amortization type, if other                         
16 Currency                        ISK         
17 Currency, if other                             
18 Issue date                       November 22, 2022  
19 First ordinary installment date             November 22, 2027  
20 Total number of installments              1          
21 Installment frequency                  0          
22 Maturity date                      November 22, 2027  
23 Interest rate                      7.70        
24 Floating interest rate, if applicable                    
25 Floating interest rate, if other                      
26 Premium                                   
27 Simple/compound interest                Simple       
28 Simple/compound, if other                          
29 Day count convention                  30E/360       
30 Day count convention, if other                       
31 Interest from date                   November 22, 2022  
32 First ordinary coupon date               November 22, 2023  
33 Coupon frequency                    1          
34 Total number of coupon payments             5          
35 If irregular cash flow, then how                      
36 Dirty price / clean price                Clean price     
37 Clean price quote                    Full nominal    
38 If payment date is a bank holiday, does payment     No         
   include accrued interest for days missing until next            
   business day?                               
                                        
                                        
                                        
  Indexing                                  
39 Indexed                         No         
40 Name of index                                
41 Daily index or monthly index                        
42 Daily index or monthly index, if other                   
43 Base index value                              
44 Index base date                               
                                        
  Other Information                              
45 Call option                       No         
46 Put option                       No         
47 Convertible                       No         
48 Credit rating (rating agency, date)                     
49 Additional information                           
                                        
                                        
  Admission to Trading                            
50 Registered at CSD                    Yes         
51 Securities depository                  Nasdaq       
                               verðbréfamiðstöð  
52 Date of Application for Admission to Trading      November 18, 2022  
53 Date of Approval of Application for Admission to    November 21, 2022  
   Trading                                  
54 Date of admission to trading              November 22, 2022  
55 Order book ID                      ISB_GB_27_1122   
56 Instrument subtype                   Corporate Bonds   
57 Market                         Iceland Cash Bond  
                               Trading      
58 List population name                  ICE_SUSTAINABLE_BOND
                              S          
59 Static volatility guards                No         
60 Dynamic volatility guards                No         
61 MiFIR identifier                    BOND - Bonds    
62 Bond type                        CRPB - Corporate  
                               Bond
© 2022 GlobeNewswire
