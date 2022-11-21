Manchester & London Investment Trust Plc - Result of AGM

MANCHESTER AND LONDON INVESTMENT TRUST PLC

(the "Company")

Results of Annual General Meeting

21 November 2022

The Company announces that, at the Annual General Meeting ("AGM") of the Company held today, Resolutions 1 to 15 contained in the Notice of AGM were duly passed on a poll.

M&M Investment Company, the controlling shareholder of the Company undertook not to vote on the resolutions dealing with the re-election and election of the independent Directors and Mr Brett Miller. The proxy votes below therefore reflect the votes submitted by independent shareholders as indicated.

The proxy votes received in relation to the resolutions passed were as follows:

Resolution Votes for VotesAgainst Votes at Chairman's Discretion SharesMarked As

VotesWithheld / Abstentions 1. To receive and accept the Annual Report 25,698,879 2,831 0 25,793 2. To approve the Directors' Remuneration Report 25,687,022 11,090 0 29,391 3. To declare a final ordinary dividend of 7.0p per Ordinary Share 25,698,894 2,831 0 25,778 4. To re-elect Daniel Wright as a Director (independent shareholders) 3,411,728 975,901 815 21,339,059 5. To re-elect Brett Miller as a Director 4,293,935 93,694 815 21,339,059 6. To re-elect James Waterlow as a Director (independent shareholders) 4,314,355 73,274 815 21,339,059 7. To elect Daren Morris as a Director (independent shareholders) 4,379,044 8,585 815 21,339,059 8. To re-appoint Deloitte LLP as Auditor of the Company 25,680,595 21,115 0 25,793 9. To authorise the Directors to determine the Auditor's Remuneration 25,695,894 5,831 0 25,778 10. To authorise the Directors to offer

holders the right to elect to receive newly issued Ordinary Shares 25,694,027 6,538 0 26,938 11. To authorise the Directors to allot Ordinary Shares 25,689,093 12,632 0 25,778

12. To disapply statutory pre-emption rights in relation to the issue of

Ordinary Shares 25,680,698 21,027 0 25,778 13. To authorise the Directors to sell, transfer and allot Ordinary Shares from Treasury at a discount to the net asset value 25,647,022 53,543 0 26,938 14. To authorise the Company to

make market purchases of Ordinary Shares 25,687,811 13,914 0 25,778 15. To authorise the Company to hold general meetings on 14 clear days' notice 25,661,172 40,553 0 25,778

The Board is pleased with the support from shareholders for the resolutions but notes the minority votes (representing 22.24% of votes from independent shareholders), against resolution 4: the re- election of Mr Daniel Wright.

The Board takes the views of its shareholders seriously and the Company intends to engage with shareholders to better understand their concerns with a view to identifying how such concerns can be addressed. The Board looks forward to engaging with shareholders and an update on the results of this engagement and the actions to be taken will be published in due course.

In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.2, copies of all resolutions passed as Special Business at the Meeting will be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.

LEI: 213800HMBZXULR2EEO10