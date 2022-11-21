Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 21.11.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 684 internationalen Medien
Aktie der Woche: Ad-hoc-Meldung löst neue Rallye aus
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
21.11.2022 | 16:04
94 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Manchester & London Investment Trust Plc - Result of AGM

Manchester & London Investment Trust Plc - Result of AGM

PR Newswire

London, November 21

MANCHESTER AND LONDON INVESTMENT TRUST PLC

(the "Company")

Results of Annual General Meeting

21 November 2022

The Company announces that, at the Annual General Meeting ("AGM") of the Company held today, Resolutions 1 to 15 contained in the Notice of AGM were duly passed on a poll.

M&M Investment Company, the controlling shareholder of the Company undertook not to vote on the resolutions dealing with the re-election and election of the independent Directors and Mr Brett Miller. The proxy votes below therefore reflect the votes submitted by independent shareholders as indicated.

The proxy votes received in relation to the resolutions passed were as follows:

ResolutionVotes forVotesAgainstVotes at Chairman's DiscretionSharesMarked As
VotesWithheld / Abstentions
1. To receive and accept the Annual Report25,698,8792,831025,793
2. To approve the Directors' Remuneration Report25,687,02211,090029,391
3. To declare a final ordinary dividend of 7.0p per Ordinary Share25,698,8942,831025,778
4. To re-elect Daniel Wright as a Director (independent shareholders)3,411,728975,90181521,339,059
5. To re-elect Brett Miller as a Director4,293,93593,69481521,339,059
6. To re-elect James Waterlow as a Director (independent shareholders)4,314,35573,27481521,339,059
7. To elect Daren Morris as a Director (independent shareholders)4,379,0448,58581521,339,059
8. To re-appoint Deloitte LLP as Auditor of the Company25,680,59521,115025,793
9. To authorise the Directors to determine the Auditor's Remuneration25,695,8945,831025,778
10. To authorise the Directors to offer
holders the right to elect to receive newly issued Ordinary Shares		25,694,0276,538026,938
11. To authorise the Directors to allot Ordinary Shares25,689,09312,632025,778

12. To disapply statutory pre-emption rights in relation to the issue of
Ordinary Shares		25,680,69821,027025,778
13. To authorise the Directors to sell, transfer and allot Ordinary Shares from Treasury at a discount to the net asset value25,647,02253,543026,938
14. To authorise the Company to
make market purchases of Ordinary Shares		25,687,81113,914025,778
15. To authorise the Company to hold general meetings on 14 clear days' notice25,661,17240,553025,778

The Board is pleased with the support from shareholders for the resolutions but notes the minority votes (representing 22.24% of votes from independent shareholders), against resolution 4: the re- election of Mr Daniel Wright.

The Board takes the views of its shareholders seriously and the Company intends to engage with shareholders to better understand their concerns with a view to identifying how such concerns can be addressed. The Board looks forward to engaging with shareholders and an update on the results of this engagement and the actions to be taken will be published in due course.

In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.2, copies of all resolutions passed as Special Business at the Meeting will be submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.

LEI: 213800HMBZXULR2EEO10

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.