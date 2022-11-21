Nitto ATP Finals, the tennis competition turns the spotlight on the cultural and gastronomic riches of Turin and Piedmont

TURIN, Italy, Nov. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Not only tennis. Until 20 November, Turin and Piedmont are hosting the second edition of one of the most important tournaments in men's tennis: the Nitto ATP Finals, organised by the FIT (Italian Tennis Federation) and the ATP (Association of Professional Tennis Players).



However, the world's best eight tennis players have turned the media spotlight not only on the Pala Alpitour court where they are competing, but also on the city and the whole of Piedmont.



Turin is in turmoil thanks to a rich calendar of activities and events that are animating the city centre and its main venues: Palazzo Madama, Piazza San Carlo, Via Roma, Piazza Vittorio. While Piedmont in general is a destination in recent weeks for tourists and especially foreign journalists who are discovering and reporting on the region at an international level, thanks to a press tour in some of Asti and Alessandria Monferrato area, organised by Visit Piemonte, the regional marketing and promotion company.



In Turin, tourists, journalists and sports lovers can enjoy a dynamic cultural scene with over 50 museums, including the Egyptian Museum, the MAUTO-National Automobile Museum, the Royal Museums, the MAO-Museum of Oriental Art and the GAM-Gallery of Modern and Contemporary Art. Turin is also home to the Royal Residences of the House of Savoy, a UNESCO World Heritage Site since 1997, which allows a fascinating journey through Piedmont's art treasures and nature. Designed and embellished by leading architects and artists between the 17th and 18th centuries, the royal residences stretch from the centre of Turin to the immediate surroundings, touching the Langhe and Canavese.



The city of vermouth, homemade ice creams, gianduiotti and breadsticks, Turin's culinary tradition is for true connoisseurs, with Michelin-starred restaurants and the typical trattorias. But the list of the cities of art and culture of Piedmont is long: Alessandria, with its Baroque buildings, scenic squares, streets, and stores; Asti, with the Palio, the famous medieval commemoration held every year in September, the artistic heritage ranging from Romanesque to Baroque, in the heart of the Vineyard Landscape of Langhe Roero and Monferrato UNESCO; Alba, a Creative City for Gastronomy UNESCO and capital of the famous white truffle; Biella, among the UNESCO Creative Cities for "Crafts & Folk Art"; Cuneo, known for its seventeenth-century Cathedral of Santa Maria del Bosco, the Church of Santa Chiara, Palazzo Audifreddi, the church of St. Ambrose; Novara, surrounded by plains and rice fields, with medieval midtown, and the soaring brick dome of the Basilica of San Gaudenzio, the highest in Europe. Verbania, "a garden on the lake", with the Borromean Islands and the Botanical Gardens of Villa Taranto - 1,000 plants and 20,000 varieties and species of interest; Vercelli, a stop for pilgrims on their way from Canterbury to Rome and an important junction of the Via Francigena, as well as the European capital of rice and an economic-social laboratory.



